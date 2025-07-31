National Intern Day is an annual event celebrated across the United States of America (USA) on July 31. This day, created by WayUp, is dedicated to recognizing and celebrating the future leaders of the world i.e., the interns. National Intern Day was established in 2017 by WayUp to celebrate the contributions of interns in the workforce. This annual event serves as an opportunity for thousands of employers to commemorate and thank their hardworking interns. National Intern Day 2025 falls on Thursday, July 31. August 2025 Holidays in the USA: Major State Observances, Cultural Events and Public Celebrations – Your Complete American Holidays Guide.

The day aims to highlight the need for internships in career development and to acknowledge the fresh perspectives and energy that interns bring to organisations. This day aims to acknowledge the positive energy of interns and encourage organizations to invest in meaningful internship programs that benefit both interns and employers. In this article, let’s know more about National Intern Day 2025 date and the significance of the annual event.

National Intern Day 2025 Date

National Intern Day 2025 falls on Thursday, July 31.

National Intern Day Significance

Organisations and institutions celebrate National Intern Day through various activities to show appreciation for their interns. The holiday has gained popularity over the years and has called attention to the challenges and inequalities faced by entry-level candidates in the workplace. On this day, employers can express gratitude through public acknowledgments for the hard work and dedication of these interns. Also, activities like recognising outstanding interns with awards or certificates to honour their contributions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 31, 2025 07:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).