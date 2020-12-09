National Llama Day is observed every year on December 9. As the name suggests, it is a day dedicated to these herd animals. Llamas are often confused with alpacas and although they belong to the same family, they have their own distinct behaviour. This day has been celebrated since 1932 to recoginze their importance in Canada following a drought. Llamas showed resilience during a drought when other cattle animals like sheep died. Some observe this day as a fun observance with an idea to gift llama costume while passing out gifts to children. Some also release llamas into their fields. On National Llama Day, we bring you few interesting facts about these camelids. Belgian Llama Winter Holds Key in Coronavirus Treatment, Antibodies From This Mammal Can Help Block COVID-19, Says Study.

9 Interesting Facts About Llamas

Llamas make excellent guards for herds of small animals. They get friendly with animals and can very well 'adopt' a group of sheep or goats as their own herd. They protect the herd by chasing off coyotes and other predators.

Llamas are smart enough to distinguish between a stray dog and a predatory coyote.

Llamas are related to camels, can be called as their 'hippie cousins'. They show aggression by spitting or sticking out their tongue.

Llamas other than being a good herd animal work as excellent therapy animal. Caeser, the ‘No Drama Llama’ Joins George Floyd Protest in Portland, Netizens Call His Presence ‘Therapeutic’ (View Pics).

Llamas know their own limits. If overloaded with too much weight to carry, they simply lie down or refuse to move.

Llama poop has almost no odour. So farmers use it as manure. It is considered an eco-friendly fertilizer. During ancient times, the Incas in Peru burned dried llama poop for fuel.

Llamas can live through harsh environments. Similar to camels, they do not need much water.

Llamas do not bite but kick and have neck fights when angry at other llamas. Males are the ones who often engage in these fights while females will just try and control them.

Llamas became a trendy toy in the year 2019 thanks to popular game Fortnite.

So llamas are interesting animals and make for good, sociable pets if you have a field to yourself to let them roam. On National Llama Day, share these interesting piece of information and facts to raise awareness about these animals.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 09, 2020 12:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).