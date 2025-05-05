National Nurses Day is an annual event observed across the United States of America (USA) on May 6. This day marks the beginning of National Nurses Week, which runs from May 6 to May 12, ending on the birthday of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing. This annual event aims to shine a light and highlight the invaluable contributions of nurses worldwide and the real-life challenges they face every day. National Nurses Day 2025 in the US falls on Tuesday, May 6. Happy Nurses Day Wishes & Quotes: WhatsApp Messages, Wallpapers, Photos and SMS To Share and Honour the Nurses.

This international event honours and recognises the invaluable contributions of nurses to the healthcare system and their dedication to patient care. The observance was first recognised by the U.S. in 1982, when President Ronald Reagan signed a proclamation declaring May 6th as "National Recognition Day for Nurses." In this article, let’s learn more about when National Nurses Day 2025 will be celebrated in the United States and the significance of the annual event. National Nurses Day Wishes: WhatsApp Messages, Images, Quotes, HD Wallpapers and Greetings to Kick Off Nurses Week.

National Nurses Day 2025 Date

National Nurses Day 2025 falls on Tuesday, May 6.

National Nurses Day Significance

National Nurses Day in the US is a dedicated occasion to honour the selfless service, compassion, and professionalism of nurses who form the backbone of the healthcare system. Nurses play an essential role in patient care in hospitals, clinics or homes.

This annual event aims to honour the selfless service of nurses, who form the backbone of the healthcare system. Nurses' responsibilities go far beyond administering medications; they also provide emotional support, take care of patients, and advocate for their well-being.

