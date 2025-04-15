Every year, National Orchid Day is celebrated across the United States of America (USA) on April 16. The annual event is dedicated to celebrating and honouring one of the most diverse and captivating families of flowering plants—orchids. These flowers are renowned for their intricate beauty, vibrant colours, and unique adaptations. This day not only celebrates the aesthetic appeal of orchids but also their rich cultural significance and the joy they bring to enthusiasts worldwide.​ April 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fourth Month of the Year.

Orchids belong to the family Orchidaceae, a diverse and widespread group of flowering plants with blooms that are often colourful and fragrant. Orchidaceae is one of the two largest families of flowering plants, along with the Asteraceae. As per records, it contains about 28,000 currently accepted species in 702 genera. In this article, let’s know more about National Orchid Day 2025 date and the significance of the annual event.

National Orchid Day 2025 Date

National Orchid Day 2025 falls on Wednesday, April 16.

National Orchid Day Significance

National Orchid Day is an important day that celebrates the beauty of these flowering plants. Orchid seeds are small, often likened to dust particles, and can number up to three million in a single pod. As per historical records, National Orchid Day was established in 2015 by Mike and Faith Young in memory of their daughter, Orchid Faith, who tragically passed away during childbirth on April 16, 2014. Uttar Pradesh: Rare Orchid Plant Found in Dudhwa National Park.

The couple developed a deep appreciation for orchids while volunteering at an orchid reserve in Mexico and chose to honour their daughter's memory by dedicating this day to the flower they cherished.

