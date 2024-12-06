Every year, National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day is observed annually in the United States of America (USA) on December 7 to honour the memory of those who lost their lives during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in Hawaii in 1941. The day, also known as Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day or Pearl Harbor Day, aims to remember the 2,403 Americans who were killed in the Japanese surprise attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941. This attack had led to the United States declaring war on Japan the next day and thus entering World War II. In this article, let’s know more about National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day 2024 date, history and the significance of this annual event. December 2024 Festivals, Events and Holidays Calendar: Complete List of Important National and International Days and Dates.

National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day 2024 Date

National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day 2024 will be celebrated on December 7.

National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day History

On the morning of December 7, 1941, the Imperial Japanese Navy Air Service attacked the neutral United States at Naval Station Pearl Harbor near Honolulu, Hawaii, killing 2,403 Americans and injuring 1,178 others. The attack sank four US Navy battleships, damaged three cruisers, three destroyers, and one minelayer. Aircraft losses were 188 destroyed and 159 damaged.

In 1994, the United States Congress, by Pub L 103–308, 108 Stat. 1169, designated December 7 of each year to be marked as National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. The joint resolution was signed by President Bill Clinton on August 23, 1994. It became 36 USC 129 (Patriotic and National Observances and Ceremonies) of the United States Code. On November 29, Clinton issued a proclamation declaring December 7, 1994, the first National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Significance

On Pearl Harbor Day, the American flag is flown at half-staff until sunset to honour those who died as a result of the attack on US military forces in Hawaii. The day reflects on the sacrifices made by the servicemen and women during one of the most pivotal moments in US history. Across the US, commemorative events are held to pay tribute to the fallen heroes and recognise the bravery of the survivors.

