National Tea Day 2020 Date: Significance And Celebrations of the Day Dedicated to the Widely Consumed Beverage

National Tea Day (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Tea - it is not just a drink but a way of life. For those tea lovers across the world, there is a tea for everything and every mood. And when we are talking about tea, we cannot shy away from talking about the country that has promoted tea and tea time routines across the globe - the United Kingdom. The tradition of drinking and brewing tea in the UK has been there for centuries, and this tradition has been celebrated annually on April 21 - the National Tea Day of the UK. While this annual celebration is usually filled with exorbitant tea parties and an overall celebration, this year, the day will be marked with SolidariTEA. And as we prep to bring in this significant day, here is everything you need to know about the United Kingdom’s National Tea Day. Microwaving Tea Is Better Than Brewing Tea in the Stove: Here's What Makes It a Healthier Choice According To Science.

When is National Tea Day Celebrated?

As mentioned, National Tea Day is observed by tea lovers across Britain on April 21. This celebration was started five years ago as a day to party with fellow tea lovers and give this delicious delicacy all the limelight it deserves.

How is National Tea Day Celebrated?

National Tea Day celebrations are of course accompanied by the fanciest of tea parties that are organised locally and a steaming series of discussion that all the tea accompanies. However, this year, the celebration has also taken over the internet with people organising various virtual tea parties online and making plans to have a much-needed chill session with their fellow tea connoisseurs.

National Tea Day Significance

Tea has been an integral part of the daily routine as well as diet for millions of people in the UK and across the world. The celebration of National Tea Day in the bright and sunny spring is a great way of giving this crucial confectionery that we rely on.

Teas have helped us in every mood, whether it is our yearning for the calm that was satisfied by the classic chamomile tea or the sheer refreshing taste of the classic English Breakfast tea. The added delight of delicious tea cakes and macarons, of course, need special recognition. So as we prepare to celebrate National Tea Day while staying home, we hope that everyone goes back to the comfort, calm and delight that their favourite teas are always providing them and take a moment to enjoy this simple joy of life. Happy National Tea Day!