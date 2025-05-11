Every year, National Technology Day is observed in India on May 11 to mark the successful nuclear tests conducted at Pokhran in 1998. This year, National Technology Day 2025 falls on Sunday, May 11. On May 11, 1998, India conducted a series of nuclear tests under "Operation Shakti" at the Pokhran Test Range in Rajasthan. It will be the 27th anniversary of the event this year. The day is a significant milestone in the history of India’s technological innovations and is commemorated every year by honouring the architects of such innovations. May 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fifth Month of the Year.

The Government of India declared 11 May as National Technology Day in India to commemorate the first of the five successful nuclear weapon tests that were carried out on this day in 1998. The day is celebrated by giving awards to various individuals and industries in the field of science and technology. In this article, let’s know more about National Technology Day 2025 date and the significance of the annual event.

National Technology Day 2025 Date

National Technology Day 2025 falls on Sunday, May 11.

National Technology Day Significance

National Technology Day is an important day that highlights the technological milestones achieved by India over the years. This annual event is marked by various programs across the country like seminars, conferences and talk shows that discuss the emerging technologies and their impact on society. This day celebrates the achievements of some of the best scientists and innovators, and their success in shaping technology into usable, commercial products and processes that change the lives of people.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 11, 2025 06:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).