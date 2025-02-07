National Wear Red Day is observed annually on the first Friday of February to raise awareness about heart disease and stroke in women. This year, National Wear Red Day 2025 falls on Friday, February 7. On this annual event in the US, people wear red colour to show their support for the awareness of heart disease and encourage action from governments and communities to eradicate heart disease and stroke in millions of women across the US. The day also encourages women to take charge of their heart health through lifestyle changes and regular checkups. Heart Health: Climbing Stairs Can Boost Cardiovascular Functioning- Says Research.

Many risk factors like high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, and smoking increase the chances of heart disease and hence it is necessary to monitor health regularly. As National Wear Red Day 2025 in the US nears, here’s all you need to know about the National Wear Red Day 2025 date and the significance of the annual event. Proactive Heart Health Strategies Can Counter Cardiovascular Disease Risk.

National Wear Red Day 2025 Date

National Wear Red Day 2025 falls on Friday, February 7.

National Wear Red Day Significance

National Wear Red Day serves as a great opportunity to raise awareness about cardiovascular disease, the leading cause of death for women in the US. This annual event is sponsored by The Heart Truth, under the auspices of the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, which is part of the National Institutes of Health, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The Heart Truth is a national awareness campaign for women about heart disease. The Heart Truth created and introduced the Red Dress as the national symbol for women and heart disease awareness in 2002.

National Wear Red Day educates women about risk factors such as high blood pressure, diabetes, smoking, and obesity and also promotes heart-healthy habits, including exercise, a balanced diet, and stress management.

