Sharad Navratri 2020 is ongoing. The festival began on October 17 and will be celebrated till October 25 this year. Maa Durga and her nine different forms are worshipped over a period of nine days during the festival. This festive occasion is marked in different ways and has varying significance in parts of the country. The fourth day of Navratri worships Devi Kushmanda. Devotees chant mantras and hymns praising and worshipping her on the fourth day of the festival. And each day and form of Devi has an associated colour. So Navratri Day 4 colour is red. People will offer special prayers as per Kushmanda Puja Vidhi and other ritual traditions. According to Navratri 2020 colour chart, devotees will dress in red today.

The Hindu Goddess is believed to have created the world with her divine smile. Her name Kushmanda is said to have derived from the words Ku which means 'a little', and Ushma that signifies 'warmth' or 'energy' and Anda referring to the 'cosmic egg'. People pray to Kushmanda to good health, wealth and strength. As Goddess Kushmanda has eight hands, she is also known as Ashtabhuja Devi. According to Hindu beliefs, she holds the power to bless Siddhis and Niddhis in her Jap Mala. On day four of Navratri, people wear Royal Blue coloured clothes and worship Devi Kushmanda. Navratri 2020 Wishes in Gujarati & HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Greetings, SMS, Status and Quotes to Send Navratri Shubhechha Messages.

Kushmanda Puja Vidhi, Mantra And Prathana

On the fourth day of Navratri, devotees worship Kushmanda wearing clothes in red colour. The compare the glow of her body to that of the Sun.

Kushmanda Mantra: Om Devi Kushmandayai Namah

Kushmanda Prarthana: Surasampurna Kalasham Rudhiraplutameva Cha।

Dadhana Hastapadmabhyam Kushmanda Shubhadastu Me

Devi Kushmanda's divine smile is said to have taken away darkness thus leading to the creation of the universe. She gave light to the entire universe with her smile bringing into existence the Earth, Sun, stars, planets and galaxies. She then centred herself between the Sun and became the cause of energy and light necessary for life. On this auspicious occasion of Navratri Day 4, we wish you all Happy Navaratri and have safe celebrations.

