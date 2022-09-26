Sharad Navratri 2022 has begun and will go on till October 4. This annual observance is believed to be one of the most important festivals for Hindus across the world. The first step of the Navratri celebration, which marks the beginning of this auspicious festival, is Navratri Ghatasthapana. Navratri Ghatasthapana 2022 is conducted on September 26. And to prepare for this celebration, people often decorate their homes and entrances. The Navratri Ghatasthapana Puja is performed with an earthen pot. Creating special Rangolis is an integral ritual in the celebration. And as we prepare the house for Navratri Ghatasthapana Puja, people are sure to pick easy and fun Ghatasthapana Rangoli designs to make Navaratri 2022 extra special. Here is a list of easy and beautiful Ghatasthapana Rangoli designs you can try out at home. First Day of Navratri 2022 Greetings for Shailputri Puja & Ghatasthapana: WhatsApp Messages, SMS, Shailaputri Devi Images and HD Wallpapers To Send on Day 1 of Sharad Navratri.

Easy Intricate Ghatasthapana Rangoli

This design is perfect for anyone who wants a grand display, even if you are new to the skills of Rangoli making.

Beginner’s Guide to Ghatasthapana Rangoli

In case you want to curate a design that is simple and perfect for beginners, this is the tutorial you're looking for.

Navaratri Ghatasthapana 2022 Rangoli for Pros

If you are someone who is known to be a skilled Rangoli maker, this design is sure to be something that is up your alley.

Ghatasthapana Rangoli — An Artist’s Work

Making a Rangoli is nothing short of art and this design is truly a work of art that is not everyone’s cup of tea.

Navratri Rangoli Using Household Tools

If you are keen on keeping the tradition of making rangolis for Navratri but doubt the skills, this tutorial is the perfect guide that will help you through the process. All you need are tools that are sure to be lying around the house!

We hope that these designs add to the festivity of Navratri. Wishing everyone a very Happy Sharad Navratri 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 26, 2022 08:41 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).