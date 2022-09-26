It’s the first day of Shardiya or Sharad Navratri 2022. Considered the most significant of the four Navratris, Sharad Navratri usually falls in September or October as per the Gregorian calendar. Navratri, the nine-day festival, is dedicated to Goddess Durga and her nine forms, collectively known as Navadurga. On the first day, Devi Shailaputri (the daughter of mountains) is worshipped after following a significant ritual known as Ghatasthapana or Kalash Sthapana. As you prepare to celebrate Navratri 2022 Shailputri Puja, here’s a list of wishes and messages to share with your family and friends. You will find a bunch of Shailaputri Puja 2022 wishes, Happy Shailaputri Puja images, Happy First Day of Navratri 2022 greetings, Ghatasthapana Puja images and HD wallpapers to celebrate the auspicious occasion. First Day of Navratri 2022 Bhog For Shailputri Puja: From Kheer to Sabudana Khichdi, White Food Items You Can Try for the Fasting Day (Watch Recipe Videos).

Navratri 2022 Greetings for Shailaputri Puja

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Goddess Shailaputri Removes All Your Sufferings and Sorrows. Wishing You a Happy Navratri! Wish You a Very Happy Shailaputri Puja.

Navratri 2022 Wishes for Shailaputri Puja

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let the Peace and Serenity of Navaratri Bring Happiness and Prosperity to Your Life. Happy Shailaputri Puja and Navratri.

Shailaputri Devi Images For Free Download Online

WhatsApp Message Reads: Have a Blessed Sharad Navratri, Friend. May Maa Durga Bless Happiness, Success, and Health Onto You and Your Family.

Shailaputri Devi HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Wish You Get Blessed With Happiness and May All Your Dreams Come True on This Delightful Occasion. Happy Sharad Navratri!

Happy Ghatasthapana Puja 2022 Wishes

Happy Ghatasthapana Puja 2022 Greetings

