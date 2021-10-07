The auspicious nine-day festival of Sharad Navratri 2021 starts on October 7. During this festival, devotees worship Goddess Durga and her nine avatars and pray for good health and prosperity. Durga Puja 2021 Dates in Kolkata: Get Day-Wise Pujo Chart and Full Calendar.

Starting from October 7, Navratri 2021 will end on October 15 with the celebration of Dussehra. On the eighth and ninth days, people offer food and gifts to young girls preferably under the age of 12 years. We, at LatestLY, have listed few suggestions for what you can gift these little girls on Ashtami and Navami this year. From Ghatasthapana Rituals to Arti Muhurat, Dos and Don’ts To Keep in Mind To Seek Blessings From Maa Durga.

1. Hair Accessories

Considering the gifts are for young girls, you may give them trending clips and headbands. These are is one-of-a-kind gifts that will make the little kanjaks feel happy and stylish.

2. Designer Masks and Sanitiser

Though the COVID-19 cases have lowered, the pandemic is not yet over. To promote good hygiene and good health, it would be a good idea to gift them a pack of trending and stylish face masks and pocket sanitisers.

3. Lunch Box and Sipper Combo

This is one of the very common Kanjak Gifts. Serve the Kanjak prashad in a smart lunch box that they can carry easily. This would be a very helpful gift for the kanjaks to carry the food offered to them easily but also in future.

4. Piggybank

It is important to promote the habit of savings since the time children are young. We being adults find it difficult to save money, so why not build such habits in the coming generations since childhood.

5. Stationery

You can gift a pencil box or pouch filled with some designer eraser, pencil and scale to your Kanjak this year. Also, you may gift them a set of paints to encourage artistic habits. You never know, a little gift may help a kid discover the artist in him/her.

On Ashtami (eighth day) or Navami (ninth day), people offer food and gifts to five, seven or nine Kanjaks and it is known as Kanya Puja or Kanjak puja. Make Navratri 2021 special by gifting them some different yet helpful items as mentioned. Happy Navratri 2021, everyone!

