Navreh 2025 falls on Sunday, March 30. It marks the Kashmiri Hindu New Year and coincides with the onset of spring. Derived from the Sanskrit term “Nav-Varsha” (new year), it signifies renewal and spiritual awakening. Celebrated on the first day of Chaitra, Navreh is a deeply cultural and religious event for Kashmiri Pandits. To mark Navreh 2025 on March 30, we bring you Navreh 2025 wishes and HD images for free download online. These Navreh messages, quotes and wallpapers are perfect to send Kashmiri New Year greetings during the festival.

Traditionally, families prepare a thaal (platter) containing rice, flowers, curd, a mirror, coins, and a sacred calendar known as Jantri. This platter is viewed early in the morning, symbolising a prosperous start to the year. The festival also includes rituals and prayers to honour deities and seek their blessings. As you observe Navreh 2025, share these Navreh 2025 wishes, images, greetings, messages, quotes and wallpapers. Indian New Year 2025 Calendar Dates: Guide to Hindu and Other State-Wise Regional Festivals and New Year's Days.

Navreh is marked by family gatherings and the preparation of traditional Kashmiri dishes like Nadru Yakhni and Dum Aloo. Cultural performances and recitals of ancient scriptures add to the festive spirit. It is also a time for reconnecting with one’s cultural roots and traditions. The festival encourages introspection and spiritual rejuvenation. Navreh reminds the Kashmiri Pandit community of their rich heritage and inspires them to look ahead with optimism and gratitude.

