Navreh 2025 Date, Shubh Muhurat & Significance: What is Navreh Thaal? Celebrating Kashmiri New Year With Devotion to Goddess Sharika and Cultural Significance

Navreh, the Kashmiri New Year, is an important festival celebrated by Kashmiri Hindus, particularly the Kashmiri Pandit community. This celebration, which marks the first day of the Kashmiri New Year, is deeply rooted in devotion, cultural heritage, and the veneration of Goddess Sharika, a form of Goddess Durga. In 2025, Navreh will be celebrated on March 30, aligning with the first day of Chaitra in the Kashmiri Hindu calendar and coinciding with the beginning of the Chaitra Navratri festival. Chaitra Navratri 2025 Dates: When Will Ashtami and Navami Be Celebrated? Know Rituals, Significance of Worshipping 9 Forms of Goddess Durga.

Navreh 2025: Date & Shubh Muhurat

Navreh is observed on the first day of the Shukla Paksha (the bright half of the month) in Chaitra, which generally falls between March and April in the Gregorian calendar. In 2025, the festival will be celebrated on March 30, marking the start of a new year according to the Kashmiri Hindu calendar. This day also coincides with other regional celebrations like Gudhi Padwa and Ugadi, which are celebrated in Maharashtra and South India, respectively.

Significance of Navreh

Navreh holds a special place in the hearts of the Kashmiri Pandit community, as it is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Sharika, a form of Durga or Shakti. The festival is not just a celebration of the new year but also an occasion to seek the blessings of the Goddess for peace, prosperity, and happiness in the coming year. On this day, Kashmiri Pandits worship Goddess Sharika, believing that she blesses them with strength and wisdom for the challenges ahead.

Navreh Thaal

One of the most important rituals of Navreh involves setting up a special puja thali, which symbolises the divine presence and the start of the new year. The thali typically includes a mirror, which represents the reflection of oneself and the future, fruits, dry fruits, coins, and new clothes, symbolising prosperity and good fortune. These items are placed in front of an image or idol of Goddess Sharika for worship.

The worship of Goddess Sharika on Navreh is a tribute to the power and divine energy of Shakti, who is believed to govern the universe. It is a day for reflecting on the past year, seeking forgiveness for any wrongdoings, and setting new intentions for a successful and peaceful year ahead.

Navreh is a deeply meaningful and joyous occasion for Kashmiri Hindus, especially Kashmiri Pandits. Celebrated with great reverence for Goddess Sharika, it signifies the beginning of a new year filled with hope, prosperity, and divine blessings.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 18, 2025 04:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).