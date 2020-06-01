Nirjala Ekadashi 2020 Dry Fasting Benefits: Vrat Vidhi and Reasons Why Fasting Without Water on This Day Will Bring in Good Luck and Positive Vibes

Nirjala Ekadashi 2020 Dry Fasting Benefits (Photo Credits: Wiki And File Image)

Jyeshtha Shukla Ekadashi is observed with a nirjala fast for Nirjala Ekadashi. This Ekadashi is also known as Bhima Saini Ekadashi and is one of the most auspicious ones of all Ekadashis. Nirjala Ekadashi will be celebrated on June 2 as per the Georgian calendar before the full moon. On this day it is considered lucky to fast without water. On this day devotees do not drink water from sunrise to the sunrise the next day. It is said the fasting can only be broken by drinking water. Vijaya Ekadashi 2020 Date And Significance: Muhurat, Tithi And All About The Ekadashi.

This time this Ekadashi is being celebrated on 2 June. Nirjala Ekadashi is celebrated by worshipping Sri Hari Vishnu also known as Vasudev Ji and one can seek blessings from Lord Vishnu via this no-water fast. This fast is considered difficult, especially because the day falls in summers. The rituals of the fast begin a day before the Ganges Dussehra, when you must indulge in philanthropy. You can help the needy by donating clothes, shoe, fruit, matka (pot), fan, drinks, water, sugar or anything that can help. The day is considered extremely auspicious and is said to bring in good luck in life. Here's how fasting on this day can fulfil all your desires in life and what you can do impress the lords!

The belief of this fast is that whoever observes Nirjala Ekadashi fast on this day gets the virtue equals to the fasts of 24 Ekadashi.

Lord Vishnu can be pleased by this fast and the blessings will help you get rid of all the obstacles in life.

Do not drink water during the fast to get the best results because as the name suggests, Nirjala means without water which means food is out of the question. The fast is difficult so consider your health before trying it out.

The fast is also said to bring happiness and prosperity in the house and Goddess Lakshmi 's blessing resides in the house.

Lord Vishnu's Holy Mantra

On this day it is considered auspicious to chant 'Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya', the mantra of Lord Vishnu.

Fasting method

This fast should start according to the Panchang, from the date of Dashami. Water and food are barred from sunrise to sunrise of Dwadashi, on the next day.

Worship Method (Puja Vidhi)

After bathing in the morning, cleanse the place of worship. After this, offer the Lord Vishnu's favourite food as bhog. Wear yellow clothes. Meditate and start the puja. Complete the fast till the next day.

If it is possible, bathe in any holy river on this day. However, it if is not possible, just add Gangajal to your bathwater. On the day of Nirjala Ekadashi, try to offer Lord Vishnu yellow clothes, fruits and grain.