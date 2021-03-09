Smoking is injurious to health. Even though it is written and advertised, over and over again, many people worldwide suffer serious health diseases because of smoking. No Smoking Day highlights this important aspect. Every year, the United Kingdom observes the day on the second Wednesday in March, which is why No Smoking Day date is different each year. The campaign is promoted with an annual theme in the form of a short phrase. In this article, we will know a little more about the annual health awareness day. Here we bring you the No Smoking Day 2021 date, its history, and significance observed annually in the UK.

No Smoking Day 2021 Date and Theme

The first No Smoking Day was observed on Ash Wednesday in 1984. After that, the day takes place on the second Wednesday of March. No Smoking Day 2021 is on March 10. The No Smoking Day 2021 theme is “quitting smoking doesn’t have to be stressful.”

No Smoking Day History and Significance

No Smoking Day is an annual health awareness day, with the first event being observed on Ash Wednesday in 1984. The day is intended to help smokers who want to quit smoking. Each year, the campaign is promoted with a theme in the form of a short phrase. Research conducted by GfK NOP following a 2009 campaign found that one in ten smokers quit on No Smoking Day. The campaign was run by a charity of the same name, based in London with four full-time staff, until it was merged with the British Heart Foundation in 2011.

It is not easy to get rid of an addiction, but you can do it, one step at a time. Smokers who are willing to quit can take help or medical guidance to stop smoking successfully.

