Come November and the brightness of Diwali also lights up our hearts. The eleventh month of the year is a complete festive season. November 1 is World Vegan Day which raises awareness about the benefits of a vegan diet. Following Halloween, November 1 also marks All Saints' Day and 2nd is observed as All Souls' Day. Diwali celebrations will begin during the second week of the month. Diwali, the festival of lights, is one of the biggest festivals in India. People light oil lamps and exchange desserts with family members and neighbours. Here is a list of festivals, occasions, international observances and some important birthdays. Celebrate Fall 2020 with the Vegan Version of PSL If You Are on a Plant-Based Diet.

Govatsa Dwadashi Puja will be performed on November 12, following which, Dhanteras Puja will be performed on November 13. Lakshmi Pujan falls on November 14 and Govardhan Puja 2020 will be performed on November 15. Bhai Dooj will be observed on November 16. Every year, Diwali falls in either October or November, depending on the cycle of the moon. On various of these festivals, people observe fast as per religious traditions. Bengali Lokkhi Pujo and Diwali Lakshmi Puja, How Are the Two Festivals Different? Rituals, Significance and Traditions You Should Know.

November also marks Chahath Puja during which women go to a river or pond together to offer Usha Arghyaâ or morning offerings to the rising sun. It is of great significance in some North Indian states. Meanwhile, November 1 marks World Vegan Day, an annual event celebrated by vegans who avoid dairy products and other things that we get from animals. Observances related to health also falls on the day including National Cancer Awareness Day, National Epilepsy Day, World Pneumonia Day, and World Diabetes Day.

November 2020 Festivals, Events & Holiday Calendar

Sr. No. Date Day Fasts / Festivals / National / International Days 1. November 1 Sunday World Vegan Day, All Saints' Day 2. November 2 Monday All Souls' Day 3. November 3 Tuesday Melbourne Cup Day 4. November 4 Wednesday 5. November 5 Thursday World Tsunami Awareness Day 6. November 6 Friday 7. November 7 Saturday Infant Protection Day, National Cancer Awareness Day 8. November 8 Sunday 9. November 9 Monday Iqbal Day, Legal Services Day, Uttarakhand Foundation Day 10. November 10 Tuesday Armistice Day (Remembrance Day) 11. November 11 Wednesday 12. November 12 Thursday World Pneumonia Day, Govatsa Dwadashi Puja 13. November 13 Friday Wangala Festival, World Kindness Day, Dhanteras 14. November 14 Saturday Diwali, World Diabetes Day, Children's Day, Jawaharlal Nehru Jayanti, Lakshmi Pujan 15. November 15 Sunday Jharkhand Foundation Day, Govardhan Puja 16. November 16 Monday Bhai Dooj, International Day for Tolerance, Bhai Dooj 17. November 17 Tuesday National Epilepsy Day 18. November 18 Wednesday 19. November 19 Thursday International Men's Day, World Toilet Day 20. November 20 Friday Chhath Puja, Universal Children's Day, Africa Industrialisation Day 21. November 21 Saturday World Television Day 22. November 22 Sunday 23. November 23 Monday 24. November 24 Tuesday 25. November 25 Wednesday International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women 26. November 26 Thursday Law Day (India) 27. November 27 Friday 28. November 28 Saturday 29. November 29 Sunday Ganga Mahotsav and Dev Deepavali, International Day of Solidarity with Palestinian People 30. November 30 Monday Kartik Purnima Festival, Saint Andrew's Day

November also has some other important events like world Tsunami Awareness Day, Jawaharlal Nehru Jayanti, International Day for Tolerance and International Day of Solidarity with Palestinian People. The month also marks the birthdays, birth anniversaries and death anniversaries of prominent people across countries.

