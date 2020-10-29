Come November and the brightness of Diwali also lights up our hearts. The eleventh month of the year is a complete festive season. November 1 is World Vegan Day which raises awareness about the benefits of a vegan diet. Following Halloween, November 1 also marks All Saints' Day and 2nd is observed as All Souls' Day. Diwali celebrations will begin during the second week of the month. Diwali, the festival of lights, is one of the biggest festivals in India. People light oil lamps and exchange desserts with family members and neighbours. Here is a list of festivals, occasions, international observances and some important birthdays. Celebrate Fall 2020 with the Vegan Version of PSL If You Are on a Plant-Based Diet.
Govatsa Dwadashi Puja will be performed on November 12, following which, Dhanteras Puja will be performed on November 13. Lakshmi Pujan falls on November 14 and Govardhan Puja 2020 will be performed on November 15. Bhai Dooj will be observed on November 16. Every year, Diwali falls in either October or November, depending on the cycle of the moon. On various of these festivals, people observe fast as per religious traditions. Bengali Lokkhi Pujo and Diwali Lakshmi Puja, How Are the Two Festivals Different? Rituals, Significance and Traditions You Should Know.
November also marks Chahath Puja during which women go to a river or pond together to offer Usha Arghyaâ or morning offerings to the rising sun. It is of great significance in some North Indian states. Meanwhile, November 1 marks World Vegan Day, an annual event celebrated by vegans who avoid dairy products and other things that we get from animals. Observances related to health also falls on the day including National Cancer Awareness Day, National Epilepsy Day, World Pneumonia Day, and World Diabetes Day.
November 2020 Festivals, Events & Holiday Calendar
|Sr. No.
|Date
|Day
|Fasts / Festivals / National / International Days
|1.
|November 1
|Sunday
|World Vegan Day, All Saints' Day
|2.
|November 2
|Monday
|All Souls' Day
|3.
|November 3
|Tuesday
|Melbourne Cup Day
|4.
|November 4
|Wednesday
|5.
|November 5
|Thursday
|World Tsunami Awareness Day
|6.
|November 6
|Friday
|7.
|November 7
|Saturday
|Infant Protection Day, National Cancer Awareness Day
|8.
|November 8
|Sunday
|9.
|November 9
|Monday
|Iqbal Day, Legal Services Day, Uttarakhand Foundation Day
|10.
|November 10
|Tuesday
|Armistice Day (Remembrance Day)
|11.
|November 11
|Wednesday
|12.
|November 12
|Thursday
|World Pneumonia Day, Govatsa Dwadashi Puja
|13.
|November 13
|Friday
|Wangala Festival, World Kindness Day, Dhanteras
|14.
|November 14
|Saturday
|Diwali, World Diabetes Day, Children's Day, Jawaharlal Nehru Jayanti, Lakshmi Pujan
|15.
|November 15
|Sunday
|Jharkhand Foundation Day, Govardhan Puja
|16.
|November 16
|Monday
|Bhai Dooj, International Day for Tolerance, Bhai Dooj
|17.
|November 17
|Tuesday
|National Epilepsy Day
|18.
|November 18
|Wednesday
|19.
|November 19
|Thursday
|International Men's Day, World Toilet Day
|20.
|November 20
|Friday
|Chhath Puja, Universal Children's Day, Africa Industrialisation Day
|21.
|November 21
|Saturday
|World Television Day
|22.
|November 22
|Sunday
|23.
|November 23
|Monday
|24.
|November 24
|Tuesday
|25.
|November 25
|Wednesday
|International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women
|26.
|November 26
|Thursday
|Law Day (India)
|27.
|November 27
|Friday
|28.
|November 28
|Saturday
|29.
|November 29
|Sunday
|Ganga Mahotsav and Dev Deepavali, International Day of Solidarity with Palestinian People
|30.
|November 30
|Monday
|Kartik Purnima Festival, Saint Andrew's Day
November also has some other important events like world Tsunami Awareness Day, Jawaharlal Nehru Jayanti, International Day for Tolerance and International Day of Solidarity with Palestinian People. The month also marks the birthdays, birth anniversaries and death anniversaries of prominent people across countries.
