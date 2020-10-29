Come November and the brightness of Diwali also lights up our hearts. The eleventh month of the year is a complete festive season. November 1 is World Vegan Day which raises awareness about the benefits of a vegan diet. Following Halloween, November 1 also marks All Saints' Day and 2nd is observed as All Souls' Day. Diwali celebrations will begin during the second week of the month. Diwali, the festival of lights, is one of the biggest festivals in India. People light oil lamps and exchange desserts with family members and neighbours. Here is a list of festivals, occasions, international observances and some important birthdays. Celebrate Fall 2020 with the Vegan Version of PSL If You Are on a Plant-Based Diet.

Govatsa Dwadashi Puja will be performed on November 12, following which, Dhanteras Puja will be performed on November 13. Lakshmi Pujan falls on November 14 and Govardhan Puja 2020 will be performed on November 15. Bhai Dooj will be observed on November 16. Every year, Diwali falls in either October or November, depending on the cycle of the moon. On various of these festivals, people observe fast as per religious traditions. Bengali Lokkhi Pujo and Diwali Lakshmi Puja, How Are the Two Festivals Different? Rituals, Significance and Traditions You Should Know.

November also marks Chahath Puja during which women go to a river or pond together to offer Usha Arghyaâ or morning offerings to the rising sun. It is of great significance in some North Indian states. Meanwhile, November 1 marks World Vegan Day, an annual event celebrated by vegans who avoid dairy products and other things that we get from animals. Observances related to health also falls on the day including National Cancer Awareness Day, National Epilepsy Day, World Pneumonia Day, and World Diabetes Day.

November 2020 Festivals, Events & Holiday Calendar

Sr. No. Date Day Fasts / Festivals / National / International Days
1. November 1 Sunday  World Vegan Day, All Saints' Day
2. November 2 Monday  All Souls' Day
3. November 3 Tuesday Melbourne Cup Day
4. November 4 Wednesday
5. November 5 Thursday World Tsunami Awareness Day
6. November 6 Friday
7. November 7 Saturday  Infant Protection Day,  National Cancer Awareness Day
8. November 8 Sunday
9. November 9 Monday  Iqbal Day,  Legal Services Day, Uttarakhand Foundation Day
10. November 10 Tuesday Armistice Day (Remembrance Day)
11. November  11 Wednesday
12. November 12 Thursday  World Pneumonia Day, Govatsa Dwadashi Puja
13. November 13 Friday  Wangala Festival, World Kindness Day, Dhanteras
14. November  14 Saturday  Diwali, World Diabetes Day, Children's Day, Jawaharlal Nehru Jayanti, Lakshmi Pujan
15. November 15 Sunday   Jharkhand Foundation Day, Govardhan Puja
16. November 16 Monday  Bhai Dooj, International Day for Tolerance, Bhai Dooj
17. November 17 Tuesday National Epilepsy Day
18. November 18 Wednesday
19. November 19 Thursday  International Men's Day, World Toilet Day
20. November 20 Friday  Chhath Puja, Universal Children's Day, Africa Industrialisation Day
21. November 21 Saturday  World Television Day
22. November 22 Sunday
23. November 23 Monday
24. November 24 Tuesday
25. November 25 Wednesday International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women
26. November 26 Thursday Law Day (India)
27. November 27 Friday
28. November 28 Saturday
29. November 29 Sunday  Ganga Mahotsav and Dev Deepavali, International Day of Solidarity with Palestinian People
30. November  30 Monday Kartik Purnima Festival, Saint Andrew's Day

November also has some other important events like world Tsunami Awareness Day, Jawaharlal Nehru Jayanti, International Day for Tolerance and International Day of Solidarity with Palestinian People. The month also marks the birthdays, birth anniversaries and death anniversaries of prominent people across countries.

