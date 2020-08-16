Parsi New Year is being observed today. Also known as Nowroz or Nowruz, this day marks the beginning of a new year in the Iranian Calendar. Navroz literally translates to New (Nav) Year (Roz). Parsi New Year 2020 in India is being celebrated on August 16. The occasion of Parsi New Year dates back by 3,000+ years. The occasion is also called as Jamshed-i-Nowruz. It was named after a Persian King named Jamshed, who introduced the Iranian calendars. There are several rituals and traditions that people happily follow on the occasion of Parsi New Year. And one of the parts of celebrating this day is exchanging greetings, messages, images and wallpapers on social media. Hence we bring you the best collection of Parsi New Year images and wallpapers with WhatsApp stickers, GIF images, SMS and messages that you can send to your near ones and wish them Happy Navroz. Happy Parsi New Year 2020 Images and HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Greetings, Facebook Messages, SMS to Send Nowruz Mubarak Wishes.

Individuals also send the latest collection of Parsi New Year 2020 HD pictures and wallpapers via WhatsApp messages and status, Facebook messages and status, Instagram posts and stories, etc. They also use Telegram messages, Snapchat stories, and Hike messages to share these newest Nowruz images and HD wallpapers. It is a sweet gesture to greet your loved ones on this auspicious day making their day even more special. If you are finding the top-trending collection of Parsi New Year 2020 images and wallpapers, then you can stop your search, as we have it all covered for you. We, at LatestLY, bring you the most popular and creative Parsi New Year, a.k.a Nowruz, wallpapers and HD pictures, which you will love to share on this auspicious day. Happy Parsi New Year 2020 Wishes & Nowruz HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Messages, GIF Greetings And SMS to Celebrate Navroz.

Parsi New Year 2020 Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: All Things Bright and Beautiful, All Things Good and True, All Things Fine and Wonderful, All These Are Wished for You on This Day and Always. Happy Parsi New Year 2020

Happy Parsi New Year 2020 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: In Every Breath You Take, in Every Moment You Smile, in Every Prayer to Make to God. May the Almighty Fulfill Them All. Have a Year Filled With Joy and Warmth. Happy Parsi New Year!

Parsi New Year 2020 Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Glory of King Spread All Over, May Lord Praise Us in Galore, Let’s Pray for Happiness and Prosperity… May This Parsi New Year Give Us Happiness. Lasting Ever and Ever!!… Happy New Year!

Parsi New year 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Fortunate Is The One Who Has Learned to Admire, but Not to Envy. Good Wishes to You and Your Loved Ones for a Joyous New Year!

Parsi New Year 2020 HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You and Your Loved Ones a Happy Parsi New Year 2020!

Happy Navroz GIF!

Watch Video of Parsi New Year 2020 Messages:

One can also send their wishes of Nowruz with special WhatsApp stickers. All you have to do is head to the Play Store and search for Parsi New Year stickers. You can select the sticker pack you like and use them as wishes. Click here for some options. LatestLY, wishes you and your family a very ‘Happy Parsi New Year 2020’. We wish you have a great and safe time with your friends, family, relatives enjoying this Iranian New Year.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 16, 2020 01:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).