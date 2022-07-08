The largest and northwest territory of Canada, Nunavut celebrates an annual statutory holiday on July 9. The occasion of Nunavut Day is a public holiday as per the 201 Nunavut Day Holiday Order. The day marks the time when the Parliament of Canada passed the Nunavut Act, establishing the territory of Nunavut to come into operation sometime in the future. The Nunavut Land Claims Agreement officially declared Nunavut as a different region legally separate from the northwest territories of the country. On July 9, 1993, the Nunavut Land Claims Agreement Act took effect, and the Nunavut was established on April 1, 1999. The momentous day was declared an official government holiday in the year 2001. Nunavut Day 2022 will be marked on Saturday, July 9, when government officials, some specific stores and organizations may be closed in the territory. Why Is Nunavut Day Celebrated? From Date, History and Significance, Here's Everything You Need To Know About This Canadian Statutory Holiday.

Nunavut Day 2022 History

The past of making a separate Nunavut territory starts from how the northwest territory of Canada was created. The northwest territory, completed in 1870, covered a big area and included parts of the modern provinces of Manitoba, Ontario, Alberta, Quebec and Saskatchewan and the Territory of Yukon. The Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami were into the land claim negotiations with the Canadian government during the division of the northwest territories. The indigenous Inuit folks are widely known for their unique artwork, handmade clothing and carvings. Many natives voted for this division in a plebiscite or referendum on April 14, 1982. After a year, on April 1, Nunavut officially split from the northwest territory, but the celebration date was moved to July 9 in the year 2001.

Nunavut Day Significance & Events

Nunavut means "our land" in the native language Inuktitut. The vast territory of Nunavut makes it the fifth-largest country subdivision in the world and North America's second-largest. On the occasion of Nunavut Day, people organize cultural activities like community-wide breakfasts, traditional games, food fest, dancing and history competitions. An important symbol of Nunavut Territory is a blue and white image of a polar bear on an iceberg with a single star in the sky.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 08, 2022 01:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).