Every year, Goa Liberation Day is celebrated on December 19 to mark the liberation of Goa from Portuguese rule in 1961. The annual event marks an important milestone in India's history, as Goa became a part of the Indian Union after 451 years of Portuguese colonial rule. Goa Liberation Day celebrates not only the region's freedom but also the resilience of its people. The day holds great significance for the people of Goa as it is an occasion to honour and remember the efforts of freedom fighters who opposed Portuguese rule. Scroll down to know more about the Goa Liberation Day 2024 date, the history and significance of this annual celebration in Goa.

Goa Liberation Day 2024 Date

Goa Liberation Day 2024 falls on Thursday, December 19.

Goa Liberation Day History

As per historical records, Portuguese rule in Goa began in 1510 and despite India's independence in 1947, Goa remained under Portuguese rule. During this time, several diplomatic negotiations failed to resolve the issue, leading to ‘Operation Vijay’, a military action by the Indian Armed Forces. The operation began on December 18, 1961, and lasted for about 36 hours. Indian forces, consisting of the Army, Navy, and Air Force, successfully liberated Goa, Daman, and Diu on December 19, 1961. December 2024 Festivals, Events and Holidays Calendar: Complete List of Important National and International Days and Dates.

Goa Liberation Day Significance

Goa Liberation Day holds great importance as it celebrates the end of over four centuries of Portuguese colonial rule in Goa, Daman, and Diu. It is a day to celebrate freedom, honour the sacrifices of freedom fighters, and reflect on the significance of Goa’s integration into the Indian Union. On this day, tributes are paid to freedom fighters at memorials like the Azad Maidan in Panaji and events like cultural programs, parades, and ceremonies are held across the state.

