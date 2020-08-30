Onam, the harvest festival of Kerala is celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm by Malayalees across the world. The ten-day festival of Onam began on August 22 and the main day of the occasion is marked on August 31. Each day of the observance has its own significance and is celebrated with grandeur. From preparing Onasadhya, the grand feats served on a banana leaf to wearing new clothes, boat races, participating in games and a lot more, making it a treat to your eyes. The pandemic has cancelled many of the popular events, but the festive spirit in the hearts of Keralites remain. To celebrate the harvest festival joyously, we bring you Happy Onam 2020 messages in Malayalam. You can wish your loved ones Happy Onam by sending them WhatsApp stickers, GIFs and images. Also, you can send Onam 2020 messages in Malayalam which can be shared on Facebook and Instagram as well.

As, you will significantly be celebrating Onam 2020 in your home, you can still make your presence feel to your closest friends, while celebrating the harvest festival, keeping social distance. In such case, Happy Onam 2020 messages in Malayalam, wishes and HD images becomes extremely useful. As we begin the annual festival, here we bring you Happy Onam wishes in Malayalam, messages and HD images that are perfect for sending along with WhatsApp stickers, Facebook greetings and GIFs. So, what are you waiting for? Download these set of HD images with Happy Onam 2020 wishes in Malayalam and celebrate the festival.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Ellavarkkum hridayam niranja Onashamsagal.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Ormakaludeyum, Nanmakaludeyum, Aakhoshangaludeyum, Malayaliyudeyum Onam Varavai.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Snehatthode aayiram aayiram Onashamsagal.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Hridayam niranja Onashamsagal.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Aishwaryathindeyum, samruddhiyudeyum thiruvonasamsagal.

Onam GIF:

Send GIF With Message: Happy Onam 2020!

How to Download Onam 2020 WhatsApp Stickers?

Like all the other festivals, Onam WhatsApp stickers are also made available online for the users. To get the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers, Android phone users can visit the Play Store app or click HERE. We hope that the above Onam 2020 wishes, messages in Malayalam and HD images will be useful to you. Happy Onam, everyone!

