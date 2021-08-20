The traditional way of greeting on Kerala’s biggest festival, Onam is by saying or writing, “Onam Ashamsakal”. The word “Ashamsakal” means “greetings.” People have geared up to wish their Malayali friends and even Keralites are searching for the latest Onam 2021 wishes and messages in Malayalam since Onam 2021 began on August 12. The main day of the festival, Thiruvonam falling on August 21. And it calls for exchanging heartfelt good wishes, messages and greetings with your family, friends and other loved ones. Onam 2021 Wishes, HD Images & Greetings: WhatsApp Messages, GIFs and Thiruvonam Telegram Photos For Loved Ones Celebrating Kerala’s Harvest Festival.

Search engine platforms are flooded with keywords like Onam Ashamsakal quotes, Onam Ashamsakal in Malayalam images, Onam Ashamsakal images, Onam wishes in Malayalam, Onam wishes 2021, Happy Onam 2021 greetings and a lot more. You are available for free download online here.

Happy Onam (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Cheers to the Beautiful Festival. May Your Life Be Filled With Joy and Happiness! Happy Onam!

Happy Onam (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Occasion of Onam, I Pray That Your Life Is Filled With Abundance, Happiness, and Success. Onam Greetings to You and Your Family.

Happy Onam (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Some Festivals Are Special, Onam Is One Such Day, May All the Love and Happiness Bundled With Blessings Come Your Way.

Happy Onam (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Spirit of Onam Remains Everywhere, Whatever You Do, Whatever You Think, Whatever You Hope in Your Life, Wish You a Happy Onam.

Happy Onam (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Onam Is Not Just a Festival To Cherish, but a Moment to Reincarnate a Past of Prosperity and Goodness. Happy Onam.

Onam Ashamsakal Images and HD Wallpapers

Onam Ashamsakal (File Image)

Onam Ashamsakal (File Image)

Onam Ashamsakal (File Image)

How to Download Onam 2021 WhatsApp Stickers?

You can download lovely and colourful Onam 2021 WhatsApp stickers from Play Store online. HERE is the download link. Onam is not just a festival to cherish, but a moment to reincarnate a past of prosperity and goodness. Happy Onam 2021!

