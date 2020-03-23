Pakistan Day 2020 Date: Significance and History of Republic Day Commemorating the Adoption of First Constitution of India’s Neighbouring Nation Pakistan

Pakistan Day (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

The Pakistan Day is celebrated on the 23rd March every year to commemorate the Lahore Resolution passed on 23rd March 1940. The leaders of the All India Muslim League and Khaskars met at the Badshahi Mosque a day before to give shape to their idea of a new homeland for the Muslims. This is considered as the fundamental block of the birth of Pakistan, carved out of the two-nation theory post the British exit. The young nation has seen a lot of turmoil in its history as it strives to give its population a peaceful existence.

Pakistan owes its existence to the leadership of Muhammad Ali Jinnah, a top leader of the Muslim League. He asked his followers they will have to struggle for an independent land as their future does not lie in a united India. They pitched for autonomy in their land, and that would consist of a Muslim majority. The Minar-e-Pakistan or the Pakistan Tower is the symbol of the Pakistan Resolution Day. After a gap of seven years, Pakistan was formed on 14th August 1947 with Muhammad Ali Jinnah as its first Governor-General.

The Pakistan Day celebrations are held mainly in mainland Pakistan and its diplomatic missions spread across the world. Full military and the civilian parade is carried out in the capital to showcase its might. Several important buildings like the Lahore Railway Station, WAPDA House and Assembly Building is decorated with lights. Pakistan also gives national awards on this day for achievers from various fields. Since it is a national holiday, all government and educational institutions are closed. There have been instances of Pakistan Day celebrations in the United States with New York City and New Jersey conducting parades.

Pakistan Day is up there with the most important national event of the country, and it will be interesting to see if the Coronavirus threat dampens the celebratory mood this year.