Ekadashi is the fortnightly observance that is considered to be of utmost importance to followers of Lord Vishnu. Devotees often observe the stringent Ekadashi fast or Ekadashi Vrat which lasts all day long. The Ekadashi celebration that falls between Holika Dahan and Chaitra Navratri is known as Papmochani Ekadashi. Papmochani Ekadashi 2022 will be observed on March 28. People are sure to observe Papmochani Ekadashi Vrat with utmost valor and celebrate this Ekadashi with great enthusiasm. As we do so, here is everything you need to know about when is Papmochani Ekadashi 2022, Papmochani Ekadashi Vrat timings, how to celebrate Papmochani Ekadashi and the Significance of Papmochani Ekadashi.

When Is Papmochani Ekadashi 2022?

Papmochani Ekadashi is celebrated on the Ekadashi Tithi that falls after the celebration of Holika Dahan and before the beginning of Chaitra Navratri. Papmochani Ekadashi 2022 will be observed on March 28. The Ekadashi Tithi Begins at 18:04 on Mar 27, 2022, and will go on till 16:15 on Mar 28, 2022. However, since the sunrise during Ekadashi Tithi only occurs on March 28, this is the date for Papmochani Ekadashi.

Papmochani Ekadashi Vrat Timing And Significance

The Papmochani Ekadashi Vrat will begin at sunrise and stoic followers of the Ekadashi fast will abstain from eating anything or even drinking water till the Prana Time on the next day. However, devotees can also observe a slightly easier version of the fast, where they can consume fruits and water. The Papmochani Ekadashi Parana Time for Breaking Fast is 06:35 to 09:02 on March 29.

The celebration of Papmochani Ekadashi is said to be especially important as it is the last Ekadashi before the celebration of Yugadi. Papmochani Ekadashi is therefore considered to be the last Ekadashi of the year. Observing Ekadashi fast is believed to help followers of Lord Vishnu to appease Him and atone for any sins that were done. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Papmochani Ekadashi 2022!

