Parshuram Jayanti 2025, the auspicious celebration of the birth of Lord Parashurama—regarded as the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu—will be observed on April 30, 2025. This sacred Hindu festival is celebrated with deep devotion and spiritual fervour, especially in South India and the coastal regions of the country. According to the Hindu calendar, Parashurama Jayanti falls on the Tritiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Vaishakha. On this day, devotees perform rituals, observe fasts, and offer prayers to honour the warrior sage, believed to be a symbol of righteousness and protector of dharma. Temples dedicated to Lord Vishnu and Parashurama host special pujas, recitations of scriptures, and community gatherings to mark the occasion. Parshuram Jayanti Greetings and Messages: Wishes, Wallpapers, Quotes and Images To Send to Family and Friends.

Parashurama Jayanti 2025: Date & Shubh Muhurat

In 2025, Parashurama Jayanti will be observed on Tuesday, April 29. The Tritiya Tithi begins at 5:31 PM on April 29 and ends at 2:12 PM on April 30. Devotees celebrate Parashurama Jayanti during the Pradosh Kala, an auspicious period on the day Lord Parashurama is believed to have been born. This day is also significant as it coincides with Akshaya Tritiya, which falls on Wednesday, April 30, 2025.

Why is Parashurama Jayanti Celebrated?

Parashurama, Lord Vishnu's sixth incarnation, was born to rid the Earth of sinful, corrupt, and irresponsible monarchs who caused harm to the land and its people. He is considered a symbol of justice and righteousness, wielding an axe (parashu) as his weapon. His purpose was to restore order and ensure that rulers upheld their moral and societal duties. Parashurama’s intervention is celebrated as a symbol of the triumph of good over evil.

Unlike other avatars of Vishnu, Parashurama is believed to still reside on Earth, and his presence is often felt in specific places, such as the temple in Pajaka near Udupi, Karnataka. Numerous temples dedicated to Parashurama are also located along the western coast of India, where devotees seek his blessings for strength, justice, and protection. April 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fourth Month of the Year.

Parashurama Jayanti: Rituals

On Parashurama Jayanti, devotees perform special prayers and rituals to honour his role in protecting dharma (righteousness). Worshippers offer prayers at Parashurama temples, particularly in South India. The rituals typically include chanting mantras, offering fruits and flowers, and reciting scriptures that narrate his heroic deeds.

In some regions, Akshaya Tritiya, which follows Parashurama Jayanti, is considered an auspicious day for starting new ventures and making investments, as it is believed to bring prosperity and success.

Parashurama Jayanti is an important day commemorating the birth of Lord Vishnu's sixth avatar, a symbol of justice and restoration. By observing this day, devotees honour Lord Parashurama's legacy and seek his blessings for peace, strength, and protection from evil.

