Rohit Sharma finally had two consecutive successful years with Team India in the International Cricket arena as he won the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 as captain following the ICC T20 World Cup in 2024. After MS Dhoni, he became the only Indian captain to achieve the feat of winning the two ICC titles. He played a key factor in the both the competitions with the bat. Rohit played key knocks leading his team as captain whenever there was a tough ask in front of the team. He has bid his farewell to the T20I format and will look forward at winning the ICC ODI World Cup in 2027 and the World Test Championship which will complete his trophy cabinet. Rohit has returned in the IPL to play for Mumbai Indians. After a poor start in the first few matches, he has picked up his form and alongside Mumbai Indians, Rohit's form has also picked momentum. Rohit Sharma's Wife Ritika Sajdeh Spotted with Son Ahaan in Mumbai Indians Team Bus (Video Inside).

Rohit Sharma had a lot of cherished moments in the past one year. For a person who has showed how to play selfless cricket and lead from the front, the star cricketer was spotted happy and emotional when India won the ICC titles in the last two years. Fans of Rohit Sharma are always looking for pictures of the star Indian cricketer in the Indian Cricket Team or the MI jersey, pasting them on walls, cupboards, desks as well as doors. Even after spending nearly two decades on the international cricket arena, his popularity across the world has just went up. Followers are fascinated by his achievements and captaincy and want to collect pictures of him in action for his nation or franchise severing that moment as long as they can. Rohit Sharma celebrates his 38th birthday on April 30, 2025. Meanwhile, fans can download Rohit Sharma wallpapers, and HD images in India jersey for use as WhatsApp or Instagram Stories on the birthday of Rohit Sharma. Rohit Sharma Becomes Second Indian Batsman To Complete 12,000 T20 Runs.

Rohit Sharma is at the dusk of his career and has only a few years of cricket in him. He has already taken retirement from International T20s and is focusing on the longer formats of the game only. Although he has had a struggle in Test cricket in 2024-25 he is working hard to make a comeback and push for a little bit more He will want to enjoy his last few years of playing career and also try to win the ODI World Cup title. He has been enjoying his time in IPL as well. Fans want to cherish the final few moments of his cricket career and want to make them memorable by keeping his pictures closer to their heart, especially on Rohit's birthday.

