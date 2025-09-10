Patriot Day is observed every year on September 11 in the United States of America in memory of the victims killed in the September 11 terrorist attacks in 2001. The annual event honours the victims of the tragic day when the hijacked planes struck the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and a field in Pennsylvania, leaving a lasting impact on the world. This year, Patriot Day 2025 falls on Thursday, September 11. This day serves as a time of reflection and remembrance. Patriot Day Images & 9/11 Remembrance Day Quotes for Free Download Online: Share HD Wallpapers and Heartfelt Messages To Honour September 11 Attack Victims.

On this day, families of victims, survivors, and citizens come together to pay tribute to the courage and sacrifice shown on that day. In this article, let’s know more about Patriot Day 2025 date, history, and significance of the annual event in the US. Patriot Day Messages To Share To Remember Those Who Are Lost but Not Forgotten.

Patriot Day 2025 Date

Patriot Day 2025 falls on Thursday, September 11.

Patriot Day History

In the immediate aftermath of the attacks, the then US President George W. Bush proclaimed Friday, September 14, 2001, as a National Day of Prayer and Remembrance for the Victims of the Terrorist Attacks on September 11, 2001. A bill to make September 11 a National Day of Mourning was introduced in the U.S. House on October 25, 2001, by Rep. Vito Fossella (R-NY) with 22 co-sponsors. The result was the resolution to proclaim September 11, 2002, as the first Patriot Day.

From 2009 to 2016, the then US President Barack Obama proclaimed September 11 as Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance, in observance of the Edward M. Kennedy Serve America Act. Following this, President Donald Trump proclaimed September 8–10 as National Days of Prayer and Remembrance, and proclaimed September 11 as Patriot Day in the following years. Since Joe Biden was elected president in 2020, he has also issued Executive Orders for Patriot Day over the coming years.

Patriot Day Significance

Patriot Day holds great significance as it highlights the resilience of the American people and the importance of standing together in times of crisis. It is not a federal holiday and hence schools and businesses remain open in observance of the occasion, although memorial ceremonies are held. As a mark of respect, the American flag is flown at half-staff at the White House and on all U.S. government buildings and establishments throughout the world. Americans are also encouraged to display flags in and outside their homes.

Additionally, a moment of silence is observed to correspond with the attacks, beginning at 8:46 a.m. (Eastern Daylight Time), The time the first plane, American Airlines Flight 11, struck the North Tower of the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001. Across the U.S., memorial services, ceremonies, and moments of silence are held, marking the time when the first plane hit the North Tower of the World Trade Center.

Why Is Patriot Day Not a Federal Holiday

Patriot Day, observed every year on September 11, is a day of remembrance for the victims of the 2001 terrorist attacks. While it is a significant national observance, it is not a federal holiday. This means that government offices, banks, and schools generally remain open. The day is commemorative rather than celebratory, focusing on reflection, remembrance, and unity rather than closures or festivities. Instead of time off, Americans are encouraged to observe a moment of silence at 8:46 a.m., the time when the first plane struck the World Trade Center, and to participate in memorial events across the country.

