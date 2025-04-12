Pohela Boishakh, also known as the Bengali New Year, is the first day of the Bengali calendar. This day falls on April 14 or 15 in the Gregorian calendar. The word ‘Pohela’ means first and ‘Boishakh’ is the name of the first month in the Bengali calendar. Hence, the festival means the first day of Boishakh, which signifies new beginning and renewal. This year, Pohela Boishakh 2025 falls on Tuesday, April 15, 2025. According to drikpanchang, the Sankranti Moment on Pohela Boishakh is at 03:30 on April 14. The Bengali Era 1432 is set to begin on the day of Pohela Boishakh 2025. Pohela Boishakh Food: From Panta Bhat to Shorsh Ilish, 5 Delicious Foods for Celebrating the Bengali New Year.

King Shoshangko of ancient Bengal is credited with starting the festival during the Bengali era, which is estimated to be in 594 in the Gregorian calendar. Hence, the Bengali year is 594 less than the Gregorian calendar if it is before Pohela Boishakh or 593 less if it is after Pohela Boishakh. In this article, let’s know more about Pohela Boishakh 2025 date and the significance of the annual event. April 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: List of Important Dates and Events in the Fourth Month of the Year.

Pohela Boishakh 2025 Date

Pohela Boishakh 2025 falls on Tuesday, April 15.

Pohela Boishakh Significance

Pohela Boishakh or Bengali New Year is celebrated in West Bengal and among Bengali communities in Assam and Tripura and in Bangladesh. Bengali New Year is called as Nobo Borsho in Bengali where 'Nobo' means new and 'Borsho' means year. The festival is celebrated with processions, fairs and families coming together to have a joyous time. The traditional greeting for Bengalis in the new year is Shubho Noboborsho, which is literally ‘Happy New Year’.

