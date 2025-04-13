Pohela Boishakh (also spelt as Poila Baisakh), also known as Bengali New Year, marks the beginning of the traditional Bengali calendar and is celebrated with immense enthusiasm in Bangladesh and the Indian states of West Bengal, Tripura, and Assam. Falling typically on April 14 or 15, the day symbolises a fresh start and is a time for cleansing, renewal, and unity. Pohela Boishakh 2025 falls on Tuesday, April 15. Here's a collection of Poila Baisakh 2025 greetings, Poila Baisakh images, Bengali New Year 2025 messages, Pohela Boishakh 2025 wishes, Happy Pohela Boishakh 2025 HD wallpapers, WhatsApp status messages and more to celebrate the day. Poila Baisakh or Bengali New Year 2025 Date: When Is Noboborsho Starting? Know the History and Significance of Pohela Boishakh Celebrations.

Pohela Boishakh begins with cultural processions, music, and early morning gatherings, such as the iconic “Mangal Shobhajatra” in Dhaka. People dress in traditional attire, often in red and white, and greet each other with "Shubho Noboborsho," which means “Happy New Year.” Households are cleaned, businesses open new ledgers (Haal Khata), and families enjoy elaborate feasts featuring Bengali delicacies like panta bhat, hilsa fish, and sweets. As you celebrate Pohela Boishakh 2025, we at LatestLY have compiled a collection of messages that you can download and share with your friends and family to wish them on this day with WhatsApp stickers, images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Here are warm wishes for Pohela Boishakh:

শুভ নববর্ষ! May this new year bring joy, peace, and prosperity to your life. Wishing you a fresh start filled with success, good health, and happiness. Let Pohela Boishakh inspire new goals, brighter dreams, and deeper connections. May your days be filled with sweetness like mishti and your heart with love and laughter. Here's to new beginnings and beautiful memories—have a colourful and joyful Pohela Boishakh! 🌸✨

Pohela Boishakh is not only a celebration of time and culture but also a strong expression of Bengali identity. Cultural organisations organise fairs (Boishakhi Melas) showcasing local crafts, traditional games, and performances of Rabindra Sangeet and folk songs. It brings together people across religious and class divides, fostering unity and pride in Bengali heritage. In modern times, Pohela Boishakh has transcended borders and is celebrated globally by Bengali communities. Despite its traditional roots, the festival has taken on contemporary dimensions with concerts, digital greetings, and international observances. Through it all, the essence remains unchanged, honouring the spirit of new beginnings and collective joy.

