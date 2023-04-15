Poila Baisakh (also spelt as Pohela Boishakh and known as Bengali New Year or Noboborsho) is the first day of the Bengali calendar, the official calendar of Bangladesh. It is generally observed on April 14 in Bangladesh and April 15 in India. According to the traditional calendar, Poila Baisakh 2023 marks Noboborsho 1430 or Bengali New Year 1430. Here's a bunch of Poila Baisakh 2023 wishes in Bengali, Subho Noboborsho 1430 messages in Bengali, WhatsApp greetings, Facebook photos, images, HD wallpapers and SMS for Bengali New Year celebrations. From Fish Curry to Sandesh, Mouth-Watering Food Items For Subho Noboborsho 1430 Celebrations!

Pohela Boishakh is celebrated with great enthusiasm in West Bengal, Tripura, Jharkhand and Assam in India and Bangladesh. The day is celebrated with processions, fair and family time. People wish each other by saying Shubhi Noboborsho. In Bengali, "Pohela" means "first" and "Boishakh" is the "first month of the Bengali calendar." The Bengali New Year is known as "Nobo borsho" where "nobo" means "new" and "borsho" means "year." This day has been celebrated since the Mughal rule by the Mahifarash community. People scroll all over the internet, and the internet is also flooded with messages saying Shubho Noboborsho on this day. As you celebrate Pohela Boisshakh 2023, we at LatestLY have compiled a collection of messages you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them on this day.

On Pohela Boishakh, people wear new traditional clothes, women generally wear sarees, and men wear kurta pyjama. They visit their family and spend quality time with them. This day gives an opportunity to unite with their friends and family. Wishing everyone Happy Poila Baisakh 2023!

