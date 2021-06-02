June 1st marks the first day of pride month and the celebration of the LGBTQ+ community. Every year, this month we see the LGBTQ community and people come out in droves to celebrate the various achievements of the group of people who've been historically discriminated against for their sexual orientation. The occasion and the community also see a myriad of social support for their people, notably coming from the entertainment industry's biggest celebrities. Here are a few celebrity wishes to kick off the pride month.

Taylor Swift kicked off pride month by urging senators to pass the equality act

Ellen Degeneres was not far behind to offer her wishes and support to the LGBTQ+ community on Twitter. Degeneres long known for her advocacy for gay rights said, "I am so proud to be part of this community. I am so proud of what we’ve accomplished. I hope you’re proud too. Happy Pride Month."

I am so proud to be part of this community. I am so proud of what we’ve accomplished. I hope you’re proud too. Happy Pride Month. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) June 1, 2021

Oscar-winning actress, Kerry Washington is all love and light for the LGBTQIA community.

Singer Kelly Rowland shared an inspiring message via Twitter where she said " Love always wins."

Above anything, love prevails! HAPPY #PRIDE MONTH! — KELENDRIA ROWLAND (@KELLYROWLAND) June 1, 2021

Actor Ananya Panday shared an Instagram story of the rainbow flag of the LGBTQ+ community. The actor wrote, “Love always wins.” Actor Sonam Kapoor also put out an Instagram story to celebrate Pride Month. The actress shared a picture in her Instagram story which read “Love is love,” and wrote, “Wishing all my queer friends, fans and followers a month filled with love beyond borders and boxes.” Pride Month will also see various events and parades that was noticeably absent last year due to the pandemic. However this year the LGBTQ+ community will celebrate louder and prouder than ever.

