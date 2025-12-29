Mumbai, December 29: Devotees across the country and globally are preparing for Putrada Ekadashi 2025 (Pausha Putrada Ekadashi 2025), a significant Hindu fasting day dedicated to Lord Vishnu, which is primarily observed by couples seeking blessings for children. This sacred observance, one of two Putrada Ekadashis in the Hindu calendar year, is renowned for its spiritual potency and specific rituals designed to invoke divine grace.

Date and Auspicious Timings for Pausha Putrada Ekadashi 2025

Putrada Ekadashi, derived from the Sanskrit words 'Putra' (child) and 'da' (giver), occurs twice annually. The more commonly referred to is the Pausha Putrada Ekadashi, observed during the Shukla Paksha (waxing phase of the moon) of the Hindu month of Pausha. The second is Shravana Putrada Ekadashi, observed during the Shukla Paksha of Shravana. There is confusion among people as to when the day is falling, with many suggesting it is on December 30, while others state the day to be December 31. However, this year, the Putrada Ekadashi, which is the final Ekadashi of 2025, will be observed on December 30. Mokshada Ekadashi-Gita Ekadashi 2025: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Ekadashi Tithi and Significance To Mark the 2 Hindu Observances.

As per the Hindu Panchang, the Ekadashi timings for this year are as follows: Ekadashi Tithi Begins at 7:50 AM on December 30 and ends at 5 AM on December 31. However, devotees are advised to consult local Drik Panchang or temple calendars for the precise dates and auspicious "Parana" (fast-breaking) timings, which vary slightly by region and planetary positions. The fasting period typically commences at sunrise on Ekadashi and concludes after sunrise the following day, Dwadashi, within a specific window.

Spiritual Significance and Legend

The primary significance of Putrada Ekadashi lies in its association with blessings for progeny, particularly for couples experiencing difficulties in conceiving. It is widely believed that observing this fast with profound devotion can help fulfil the desire for a child and ensure their well-being.

Ancient scriptures, such as the Bhavishya Purana, narrate the legend of King Suketuman, who, after observing this specific Ekadashi, was blessed with a son. This narrative has solidified the observance's reputation as a 'giver of children' and a powerful spiritual practice for those wishing to expand their family.

Rituals and Observances of Pausha Putrada Ekadashi 2025

Devotees observing Putrada Ekadashi typically begin their preparations on Dashami, the day preceding the fast, by consuming only sattvic (pure and wholesome) food. On Ekadashi, a strict fast is observed, which can range from a complete fast without water (Nirjala) to a partial fast consuming fruits, milk, and specific grains.

The day involves worshipping Lord Vishnu, often in his form as Lord Krishna, with offerings of flowers, incense, lamps, and bhog (sacred food). Chanting mantras dedicated to Lord Vishnu, reciting the Vishnu Sahasranama, and listening to devotional stories (katha) are integral parts of the observance.

Charitable acts, such as donating food or clothes to the needy, are also highly encouraged on this day. The fast is ceremonially broken on Dwadashi, the day after Ekadashi, during the auspicious Parana period, typically with a light, sattvic meal. Paush Amavasya 2025 Date, Shubh Muhurat Time, Significance and Rituals for Ancestor Worship.

The Broader Context of Ekadashi

Ekadashi, the eleventh day of each lunar fortnight, is considered highly sacred in Hinduism. It is dedicated to Lord Vishnu and observed by millions as a day for spiritual purification and seeking divine blessings. There are 24 Ekadashis in a year, and each carries a unique name and specific significance, though the core observance of fasting and devotion to Vishnu remains constant across all of them.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The Economic Times), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

