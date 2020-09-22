It is a significant time for all the astronomical believers in the Hindu rituals. The shadow planet Rahu and the malefic planet Ketu are set to transit on September 23, 2020. According to Hindu mythology, Rahu and Ketu planets are believed to have far-reaching consequences, mostly adverse, on the natives unless they are favourably placed or aligned. Rahu Ketu Transit 2020 will begin on September 23, and it has a significant impact on the zodiacs. As the Rahu Ketu transit 2020 is set to start from tomorrow, what is the meaning of this transition? Why is considered so significant? How long will it stay the zodiac signs? In this article, we will explain to you in detail and everything you need to know about Rahu Ketu transit.

Rahu Ketu Transit 2020 Date and Time

As per the Hindu mythology, Rahu Ket 2020 transit will start from September 23, at around 12:54, and will not change signs until April 12, 2022, at 6:21 am. Rahu and Ketu are changing signs. Rahu will transit from Gemini to Taurus and Ketu will transit in Scorpio.

Rahu Ketu Transit 2020: What it Means and How Long Will it Stay?

Rahu and Ketu are two planets that astronomically do not exist and are therefore called Chhaya Graha, or shadow planets. These planets move in a retrograde trajectory. They spend about 18 months in each zodiac sign, before jumping in a new sign. This jump in a new sign for the two planets translates into eventful developments and changes in the world and impact on lives of people till September 23, 2020. COVID-19 Pandemic and Astrology Predictions: An Astrologer’s Take on Coronavirus Outbreak Including Improvement of Situation From April 2021 Onwards!

The impact of Rahu and Ketu on zodiac signs can be both positive and negative. Rahu is known to cause accidents and unexpected events. While, Ketu shall make you reap the fruits of your past karma. The planets are unpredictable and can even trigger a sudden shift in your lives. The effects of Rahu and Ketu are inexplicably linked to the decisions and actions you have taken in your previous birth. This is why, the impact of these two planets is also termed as a karmic effect. Rahu and Ketu stay for 18 months in a zodiac sign before transiting in another.

