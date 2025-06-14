Raja Sankranti, also known as Mithuna Sankranti or Raja Parba is a vibrant festival celebrated predominantly in Odisha to mark the onset of the monsoon season and the beginning of the agricultural year. The festival spans three days; Pahili Raja, Raja Sankranti, and Basi Raja—each holding cultural significance. Raja Sankranti coincides with the solar transition into the zodiac sign of Mithuna (Gemini), symbolising fertility and renewal. It is believed that Mother Earth undergoes menstruation during these days and is given rest, reflecting respect towards femininity and nature’s cyclical rhythms. Raja Sankranti 2025 starts from June 14 and will continue till June 16. In this article, we bring you Raja Parba 2025 wishes, Raja Sankranti messages, WhatsApp greetings, quotes, images and HD wallpapers to celebrate Odisha's traditional festival of Mithuna Sankranti.

The customs during Raja Sankranti revolve around leisure, celebration, and traditional observances. Girls and women are seen wearing new clothes, applying alata (red dye) to their feet, and adorning themselves with ornaments. They refrain from household chores, symbolic of Mother Earth’s rest. Swings are a major highlight, often set up in courtyards and gardens, adding to the festive atmosphere. Traditional games, songs, and pithas (rice cakes) like poda pitha and chakuli pitha are prepared and enjoyed, making the festival both joyous and mouth-watering. As you observe Raja Sankranti 2025, share these Raja Parba 2025 wishes, Raja Sankranti messages, WhatsApp greetings, quotes, images and HD wallpapers.

Beyond cultural merriment, Raja Sankranti serves as a gentle reminder of the importance of agricultural sustainability and ecological harmony. By linking menstruation with the fertility of the Earth, the festival subtly encourages the normalization and sanctity of womanhood and its biological processes. It emphasizes rest and rejuvenation, not just for women but symbolically for all living beings and the Earth itself. The occasion beautifully weaves nature worship, gender respect, and agricultural practices into a unique cultural fabric that continues to thrive across generations in Odisha.

