Raja Sankranti, also known as Mithuna Sankranti, or Raja Parba is a major festival celebrated primarily in Odisha to mark the beginning of the solar month of Mithuna and the onset of the monsoon season. Raja Sankranti 2025 starts from June 14 to June 16. The word ‘Raja’ is derived from ‘Rajaswala’, which refers to menstruating women. This festival is unique in that it honours the fertility of both Mother Earth and women. It is believed that just as women undergo a monthly cycle, Mother Earth too experiences menstruation during this time and is given rest for three days. The fourth day is considered a day of purification, similar to the rituals women follow. To celebrate the festival of Odisha, we bring you Raja Sankranti 2025 greetings, Raja Parba images, messages, heartfelt wishes, quotes and HD wallpapers that you can share with your friends and family. Odia 2025 Holiday Calendar and Dates of Odisha Festivals: From Ratha Yatra, Raja Parba to Kalinga Mahotsav, List of Religious, Tribal, Agricultural, Seasonal and Other Cultural Festivals.

Raja Sankranti is observed for three days; Pahili Raja (first day), Raja Sankranti (second and main day), and Basi Raja (third day). During this time, all agricultural activities are halted, symbolising the Earth’s rest. Women and girls also take a break from daily chores and enjoy the festival by dressing up in new clothes, applying alata (red dye) on their feet, playing on traditional wooden or rope swings, and singing folk songs. It is a time of leisure and joy, especially for unmarried girls, as the festival is associated with fertility and future prosperity. As you observe Raja Sankranti 2025, share these Raja Sankranti 2025 greetings, Raja Parba images, messages, heartfelt wishes, quotes and HD wallpapers. Raja Parba 2025 Dates and Mithuna Sankranti Significance: Know Auspicious Timings, Rituals and Other Details of the Odisha Festival.

Raja Sankranti Wishes

Raja Sankranti Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Raja Sankranti Wishes

Raja Sankranti Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Raja Sankranti Images

Raja Sankranti (Photo Credits: File Image)

Raja Sankranti Wallpapers

Raja Parba Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Special delicacies are prepared during Raja, such as poda pitha, chakuli pitha, and manda pitha. Homes are cleaned, swings are installed, and festive gatherings are common. More than just a seasonal celebration, Raja Sankranti emphasizes the sanctity of womanhood, the cycles of nature, and the need to honour both. By linking menstrual health to agricultural fertility, this festival fosters a culture of respect, environmental sensitivity, and tradition. Raja Sankranti is a beautiful blend of cultural joy, ecological wisdom, and social awareness that continues to hold relevance in today’s world.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2025 02:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).