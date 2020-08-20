India will observe the 76th birth anniversary of Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on, August 20. Sadbhavana Diwas is celebrated every year on August 20 to commemorate Rajiv Gandhi's birth anniversary. Rajiv Gandhi was born to India's former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and Feroze Gandhi in Mumbai on August 20, 1944. He was the first child of Indira Gandhi. Rajiv's was a journalist and later an MP from the Congress party. On his birth anniversary, LatestLY brings you images and wallpapers of Rajiv Gandhi. Sadbhavana Diwas 2020: Date and Significance of The Day Commemorating Rajiv Gandhi's Birth Anniversary.

Rajiv served as the sixth Prime Minister of India from 1984 to 1989 after the assassination of his mother, then prime minister Indira Gandhi. He was the youngest prime minister of the country. He was considered as a visionary leader of his time. Rajiv Gandhi studied at the prestigious Doon School in India. He first studied in London for his A-levels and then moved to the Trinity College, Cambridge, where he met his future wife, Sonia Maino.

Initially, Rajiv Gandhi was reluctant to join politics. However, he was pulled into politic by Indira Gandhi after his younger brother Sanjay Gandhi's death. Rajiv Gandhi was sworn in as the sixth Prime Minister of India, the very next day after Indira Gandhi's assassination. The Congress, in the 1984 elections, ended up bagging 404 out of the 514 seats. He served till 1989.

Rajiv Gandhi died on May 21, 1991, Sriperumbudur, near Madras (now Chennai), in a bomb attack orchestrated by the Tamil Tigers. He was campaigning for the next round of the Lok Sabha (Parliamentary) elections when a bomb concealed in a garland was set off.

Sadbhavana Diwas, popularly known as Harmony Day is celebrated to promote national integration and communal harmony among the Indian people of all religions. On this day, Gandhi family and top Congress leaders pay homage to the former Prime Minister by laying down garlands on Veer Bhoomi, where Rajiv was cremated.

