On 21st May 1991, Rajiv Gandhi's - the 6th Prime Minister of India- life was tragically cut short when he has assassinated at Sriperumbudur while campaigning for his next election. Its been a few decades since the fateful day when a woman - from the terrorist organisation LTTE- bulldozed her way up to the front to face Gandhi and pushed a bomb trigger that will not only kill Gandhi but will wipe out 16 other people including the woman in question.

However, time hasn't diminished his influence on Indian Politics. His name is often invoked - often in oppositions election rallies - albeit mostly with derision, to gain some political goodwill amongst the voters. Despite the fact that he was the youngest Prime Minister to be elected into office at the tender age of 40 - following the death of his brother Sanjay Gandhi - to be credited for laying the framework for Modern India. He will be the last Gandhi to hold the office of Prime Minister. This year will mark his 30th Death anniversary, Let's take a look at a few famous quotes by India's youngest Prime Minister.

"A responsive administration is tested most at the point of interface between the administration and the people." "Education must be a great equaliser in our society. It must be the tool to level the differences that our various social systems have created over the past thousands of years." "Women are the social conscience of a country. They hold our societies together." "Our task today is to bring India to the threshold of the twenty-first century, free of the burden of poverty, the legacy of our colonial past, and capable of meeting the rising aspirations of our people." "India missed the Industrial Revolution; it cannot afford to miss the Computer Revolution." "Better a brain drain than a brain in the drain." "For some days, people thought that India was shaking. But there are always tremors when a great tree falls." "Development is not about factories, dams and roads. Development is about people. The goal is material, cultural and spiritual fulfilment for the people. The human factor is of supreme value in development."

Rajiv Gandhi's Death propelled Prime Minister V.P Singh - elected to office following Gandhi's assassination - to proclaim this day as 'Anti Terrorism Day.'

