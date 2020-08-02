Happy Raksha Bandhan! Yes, we know there's one day to go but aren't you excited about this annual ritual? A day when you may not get along with your brother/sister otherwise but today is special. A sister ties a sacred thread of rakhi around her brother's wrist. In turn, a brother promises to protect her all throughout and also gives a gift in return. It is one of the most awaited festivals for a brother and sister. And on this special day, they also exchange sweet messages and greetings with one another. So to make it easier, we have got you Raksha Bandhan 2020 messages, WhatsApp stickers, Facebook photos, pictures, GIFs all in one place. Raksha Bandhan 2020 HD Images and Wishes for Brothers: WhatsApp Stickers, GIFs, Facebook Greetings and Instagram Messages to Wish Happy Rakhi.

Sending good wishes and blessings have become a new-age ritual thanks to technology. And this time with people being away from each other due to the pandemic and lockdown issues, it gains importance to send Raksha Bandhan messages, images and greetings to your loved ones over social media. You will see almost everyone following it in all other festivals as well. We have made a nice collection of latest Raksha Bandhan wishes for sister, Raksha Bandhan for brother, Raksha Bandhan messages and images. Besides, we also give you WhatsApp stickers and GIFs. So scroll on!

Happy Rakhi 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Warm Wishes for Raksha Bandhan 2020 Dear Brother. I Wish Our Bond of Love and Togetherness Never Lose Its Colour. Happy Raksha Bandhan 2020

Happy Rakhi (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Dear Brother, on This Raksha Bandhan I Wish to Say That You Are the Best Brother, and You Mean to Me the Whole World. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

Happy Rakhi images and messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Happy Raksha Bandhan to All Lovely Brothers and Sisters. May the Festival Remain Awesome for You and Shower All Happiness.

Happy Rakhi 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Brother and Sister Relationship Is All About Quarrels and Also Love for Each Other. Happy Rakhi!

Happy Rakhi 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Happy Raksha Bandhan! May This Festival of Love and Commitment Fills All Beautiful Colours in Your Life.

Raksha Bandhan GIFS

Raksha Bandhan WhatsApp Stickers

You and your brother probably may exchange more messages and memes than you'll actually talk to each other. So why not make the medium a message? Thanks to WhatsApp stickers, one can send their messages on click of a button. You can search for the latest Raksha Bandhan stickers and send them via the app. Or simply click here for some options. We hope our overall collection of Raksha Bandhan messages, images, greetings and quotes help you to wish your sibling, cousins and all your brothers.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 02, 2020 04:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).