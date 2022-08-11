Happy Raksha Bandhan! Raksha Bandhan is a special festival that is celebrated across India to mark the relationship of brothers and sisters. It is observed on the last day of the Hindu lunar month of Shravan, which typically falls in August. This year, Raksha Bandhan 2022 will be celebrated on August 11, Thursday. As you look forward to celebrating the festive day with your siblings, here are some beautiful Raksha Bandhan 2022 images, brother-sister quotes, Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022 WhatsApp messages, Raksha Bandhan HD wallpapers and Happy Rakhi 2022 greetings that you can send to your loved ones. Raksha Bandhan DP Images for WhatsApp & Happy Rakhi 2022 Wishes: Send Messages, GIF Greetings, Facebook Status and Instagram Captions To Celebrate Brother-Sister Festival.

Raksha Bandhan or Rakhi means the bond of protection and care between every family sibling. On this day, sisters tie a holy thread or Rakhi on the wrists of their brothers to symbolise that they protect them from every evil and take responsibility for their sisters with utmost care. In modern times, even sisters tie Rakhi to each other because the day celebrates all the relationships that are bound with respect and care. It is also believed that the protector must be thanked on this day irrespective of their gender and age. So, ensure that you celebrate the Rakhi festival by tying Rakhi to your brothers and sisters and cherishing the bond you have forever! Below, find Raksha Bandhan 2022 wishes and greetings that you must send to your siblings and relatives on this celebratory occasion. Get Raksha Bandhan 2022 messages, Raksha Bandhan quotes, Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022 wallpapers and SMS now!

Raksha Bandhan 2022 Wishes and Greetings

WhatsApp Message for Raksha Bandhan 2022 Wishes Reads: We Make a Good Team, You Are a Funny One and I Am the Smarter One, OK, Don't Feel Bad, Happy Raksha Bandhan.

WhatsApp Message for Raksha Bandhan 2022 Wishes Reads: I Wish to God for Your Joy, Success and Long Life, Best Sibling. Sending Heaps of Adoration and All the Best. Happy Raksha Bandhan, Bhaiya.

WhatsApp Message for Raksha Bandhan 2022 Wishes Reads: We Disagree. We Fight. We Argue. But My Love for You is Eternal. Happy Raksha Bandhan to You Dear Sister

WhatsApp Message for Raksha Bandhan 2022 Wishes Reads: I Wish You All the Love and Health on This Auspicious Raksha Bandhan Day. I Love You Always My Sweetest Sister. Happy Rakhi.

WhatsApp Message for Raksha Bandhan 2022 Wishes Reads: You Are the Perfect Annoying Sister Without Whom I Cannot Imagine My Life. Keep on Annoying Me Like That My Lovely Sister. Happy Raksha Bandhan to You.

Raksha Bandhan 2022 GIF Greetings

It is important that you spend the festive day with your siblings and celebrate the day with them by admiring your relationship and promising to be there for each other, no matter what! While these things remain unsaid between a brother and a sister, take these lovely quotes, meaningful messages and HD wallpapers to send to your siblings and express your Love towards them in a special manner. Have a pleased and beautiful Raksha Bandhan 2022!

