Raksha Bandhan, the festival celebrating the sacred bond between brothers and sisters, will be observed on Saturday, August 9, 2025. On this day, sisters tie a rakhi (sacred thread) on their brothers' wrists, praying for their well-being, while brothers vow to protect them in return. For Indian families living in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), observing the festival at the right time holds cultural and spiritual importance. In line with Hindu tradition, performing the rakhi ceremony during a Shubh Muhurat (auspicious time) ensures blessings and positive energy. No wonder search engine platforms are flooded with questions around the Raksha Bandhan 2025 date and time in the UAE. Some of the queries are very specific, such as “Raksha Bandhan muhurut time in United Arab Emirates,” “Rakhi 2025 muhurat time in UAE,” “Raksha Bandhan 2025 shubh muhurat time,” and so on. Raksha Bandhan 2025 Date in USA and Rakhi Tying Time in California, Texas, New Jersey & More: Know Shubh Muhurat, Significance, Rituals and Celebrations Across the United States.

According to Hindu Panchang calculations, the most auspicious time for tying the rakhi in the UAE will be from 5:51 AM to 11:54 AM (local time), giving a duration of approximately 6 hours. This window avoids the Bhadra Kaal, an inauspicious period during which no significant rituals should be performed. This timing is based on the period when the Purnima Tithi is active and after the conclusion of the Bhadra period, during which Rakhi should not be tied. After 11:54 AM, the Purnima Tithi concludes for the UAE. The full moon day (Shravana Purnima) brings added spiritual significance, and celebrating during this phase is believed to bring harmony and prosperity to sibling relationships. Those living in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, or other cities across the UAE can use this timing as a guide to plan their celebrations, especially if performing rituals before heading to work or school. Raksha Bandhan 2025 Date and Bhadra Kaal Time: When To Tie Rakhi on Shravan Purnima Tithi? Know Important Timings, Auspicious Rituals and Significance To Celebrate the Sibling Bond.

Raksha Bandhan 2025 Date and Muhurat Time in the United Arab Emirates

Date: Saturday, August 9, 2025

Auspicious time for Rakhi ceremony: 5:51 AM to 11:54 AM (UAE local time)

Duration: 6 hours, 3 minutes

It is best to perform the Rakhi ceremony during this window to follow the traditional guidelines for shubh muhurat.

Raksha Bandhan is a deeply emotional celebration even for those far from home. In the UAE, where a large Indian diaspora resides, many families come together or connect virtually to mark the occasion. From sending rakhis and gifts online to preparing traditional sweets and sharing nostalgic stories, the festival remains a powerful reminder of love, protection, and familial bonds. Whether you're celebrating in person or across borders, tying the rakhi within the auspicious time enhances the spiritual essence of this timeless tradition.

