The auspicious month of Shravan, also known as Sawan, has important Hindu festivals lined up. Among them, Raksha Bandhan is a significant ritual that is celebrated on the full moon day of the lunar month. The festival of Raksha Bandhan is often referred to simply as Rakhi, or Rakhi Purnima, Nariyal Purnima and Kajari Purnima. Sisters generally tie the sacred thread called Rakhi to the wrist of their brothers. This thread represents love and sublime sentiments, called Raksha Bandhan – a bond of protection. With the onset of Shravan 2025, people are curious about the Rakhi Poornima 2025 date. In this article, we bring you the Raksha Bandhan 2025 date, Bhadra Kaal time, Shravan Purnima tithi, auspicious rituals and significance to celebrate the sibling bond.

Raksha Bandhan 2025 Date, Bhadra Kaal, Purnima Tithi & Other Important Timings

Raksha Bandhan 2025 is on August 9. The Bhadra period is considered inauspicious for religious activities. According to Drikpanchang, The Bhadra period for Raksha Bandhan will get over before sunrise. The Raksha Bandhan thread ceremony time starts from 05:47 AM to 01:24 PM. The Rakhi Purnima tithi further begins at 02:12 PM on August 8 and ends at 01:24 PM, August 9.

Raksha Bandhan Rituals and Significance

Raksha Bandhan's significance is deeply rooted in both mythological and cultural traditions. There are many mythological legends that highlight the sacred bond shared between brothers and sisters, including the stories of Draupadi and Lord Krishna, Yama and Yamuna, King Bali and Goddess Lakshmi, among others. The celebration of Rakhi even had a symbolic role in India’s freedom struggle from the British Raj. In the early 20th century, Kabiguru Rabindranath Tagore used the celebration of Rakhi to promote Hindu-Muslim unity in response to the British colonial policy of dividing Bengal in 1905. He encouraged people from both communities to tie Rakhis on each other’s wrists.

A ritualistic bath should be performed before sunrise on the day of Shravana Purnima, also known as Rakhi Purnima. The central ritual of Raksha Bandhan is tying Rakhi to the wrist in the form of Raksha Potli or Raksha bundle. The Raksha Bandhan puja thali is decorated with flowers, roli, chawal, diya, sweets and Rakhis. The rituals further include tika ceremony, performing aarti and the Rakhi tying ceremony. Sisters tie Rakhi on their brothers’ wrists and bless them with happiness, success and good fortune. Brothers, in return, promise to take care of their sisters in every difficult situation. Raksha Bandhan represents true love and affection shared between a brother and a sister.

