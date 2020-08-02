Raksha Bandhan is an important Hindu festival celebrated with grand celebrations in the country. The day celebrates the strong bond between brothers and sisters. On this day, sisters tie a sacred thread or Rakhi on the wrists of their of the brothers who in return promise to protect them always. Brothers also surprise their sisters with gifts on this auspicious occasion. Sisters who can't meet their brothers on the festival send them a beautiful message. Raksha Bandhan 2020 falls on August 3 and as the festival approached we bring to you thoughtful wishes that sisters can send their brothers. The list also includes WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook greetings, Instagram Stories, GIF Images, messages and SMS. Raksha Bandhan 2020 Quotes With Wishes Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Messages and GIFs to Share Happy Rakhi Greetings With Your Brothers and Sisters.

Raksha Bandhan in Sanskrit, means ‘the bond of protection, obligation, or care.’ Men dress in new clothes and visit their sisters' house who tie a rakhi on their wrists. People prefer to celebrate the day with their families. A number of delicacies are prepared including sweet dishes. Rakshan Bandhan is celebrated by following various customs and traditions in different parts of the country. But due to COVID-19 pandemic, the occasion may not be observed with the same grandeur. So share these greetings and make them feel special. Raksha Bandhan 2020 HD Images and Wishes for Brothers: WhatsApp Stickers, GIFs, Facebook Greetings and Instagram Messages to Wish Happy Rakhi.

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Knot of That Thread Tied to the Hand of Her Brother, Is a Knot of Love, Care, Support, Respect and Security. Happy Raksha Bandhan 2020!

Facebook Greetings Read: That One Rakhi Has a Strong Power to Prove My Love for You. And That One Rakhi Proves Your Sense of Security Towards Me. Happy Raksha Bandhan 2020!

WhatsApp Message Reads: A Plate Filled With Sweets and Rakhi Says It’s the Time of the Year to Show Your Endless Love to Your Siblings. Happy Raksha Bandhan.

Facebook Greetings Read: Warm Wishes for Raksha Bandhan 2020 Dear Brother. I Wish Our Bond of Love and Togetherness Never Lose Its Colour. Happy Raksha Bandhan 2020

WhatsApp Message Reads: As an Elder Sister, I Wish This Year May Your All Wishes Come True, and You May Reach the Height of Success. Always Stay Blessed, Happy and Healthy. Have a Lovely Raksha Bandhan!

As WhatsApp is a widely used app, people also use it to wish on festivals and birthdays. You can also surprise people by sending them Raksha Bandhan WhatsApp Stickers from PlayStore. Happy Raksha Bandhan everyone!

