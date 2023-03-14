Lord Rama, the seventh avatar of Lord Vishnu, part of the Holy Trinity in Hinduism, is widely worshipped worldwide. Lord Rama is the epitome of virtues, which is why he is also called Maryada Purushottam Ram. Every year, Ram Navami is celebrated on the ninth day of Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month with utmost zeal and enthusiasm. This year, Ram Navami 2023 will be celebrated on March 30, Thursday. The grand Hindu festival marks the birthday of Shri Ram. And like most festivals and celebrations, devotional songs or bhakti geet or bhajan play an important role in Ram Navami observance. Apart from Ram bhajans and “Jai Shree Ram” mantras, there are iconic old and new Bollywood songs dedicated to Shree Ram. Some of them are "Rom Rom Mein Basne Wale Ram", "Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram", "Payoji Maine Ram Ratan Dhan Payo", and more. Listen to these musical gems right here. Ram Navami 2023 Rangoli Designs & Jai Shri Ram Images: Easy and Creative Rangoli Pattern Tutorial Videos To Draw on the Festival Day.

"Rom Rom Mein Basne Wale Ram"

"Mangal Bhawan Amangal Haari"

"Payoji Maine Ram Ratan Dhan Payo"

"Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram"

"Jai Shree Ram"

