During WAVES Summit 2025 (World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit), Reilance Jio introduced "AI Photo Play" on Jio AI Cloud. Using this feature, the users can create AI-generated avatars and select an suitable theme. This new innovative Jio AI Cloud feature is a part of company's efforts to join the artificial intelligence race and make people aware of its tools. The AI Photo Play uses the AI technology to generate realistic-looking avatars from the taken pictures. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Rolls Out ‘Business Website Links’ Feature for iOS Beta Users, Coming to Final Users Soon; Check More Details Here.

Reliance Jio Unveiled New Jio AI Cloud Feature - AI Photo Play

