A three-member Committee, which was set up to probe allegations against Justice Yashwant Varma, has submitted its report on the row to Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna. The Committee, comprising Chief Justices Sheel Nagu (Punjab & Haryana), GS Sandhawalia (Himachal Pradesh), and Justice Anu Sivaraman (Karnataka), submitted its report on allegations against Justice Yashwant Varma to the CJI. While Justice Varma has denied any wrongdoing, CJI Khanna constituted a 3-member committee in the last week of March to conduct an inquiry into the “cash at home" episode. More details are awaited. Cash at Judge Yashwant Varma’s Home: Delhi High Court Withdraws Judicial Work From Justice With Immediate Effect.

3-Member Committee Submits Report to CJI in Justice Yashwant Varma Cash Recovery Row

#BREAKING In-house inquiry committee report in #JusticeYashwantVarma controversy submitted to #SupremeCourt . Report is dated May 3,2025 pic.twitter.com/ahEJUaT1NQ — Bar and Bench (@barandbench) May 5, 2025

