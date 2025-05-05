New Delhi, May 5: Microsoft is closing down Skype services today after 22 years as part of its strategy to encourage users to transition to its platform, Microsoft Teams. SA team of engineers based in Tallinn, Estonia, developed Skype in 2003. The company announced at the end of February that it will officially shut down the video conferencing platform.

Microsoft said, "In order to streamline our free consumer communications offerings so we can more easily adapt to customer needs, we will be retiring Skype in May 2025 to focus on Microsoft Teams (free), our modern communications and collaboration hub." If a user decides not to use Microsoft Teams Free, they have the option to export their data from Skype.

Microsoft Teams provides many of the essential features that users are familiar with Skype. It includes one-on-one calls, group calls, messaging, and file sharing. Teams also include advanced features such as the ability to host meetings, manage calendars, and create or join communities for free.

Microsoft Teams is a free tool intended for personal use and small groups, offering essential features for communication and collaboration. For those who require more advanced tools, Microsoft also provides paid options such as Teams Essentials and Teams Enterprise. These paid plans provide advanced tools for small to large businesses and organisations.

Skype Alternatives

Google Meet is an option available to anyone with a standard Google account. It allows users to host video calls with up to 100 participants, and it includes features such as screen sharing and the ability to record meetings. However, one limitation of the free plan is that meetings involving more than three participants are restricted to a maximum duration of 60 minutes.

Another alternative to Skype is the Zoom platform for web conferencing. Zoom allows up to 100 participants in each session and offers public and private chat options. Users can collaborate with features such as screen sharing, a virtual whiteboard, and note-taking tools. Additionally, there is the option to record meetings and access written transcripts. The free version of Zoom has a 40-minute limit on meetings. To host extended sessions without interruptions, users will need to upgrade to a paid plan, which starts at INR 1,147 per month.

