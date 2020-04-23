The Hilal Committee personnel in Nigeria, Somalia, South Africa, Kenya and Sudan are on the lookout for the crescent of Ramadan ul Kareem. The official announcement confirming whether the Ramadan moon is sighted will be made shortly in Nigeria, Somalia, South Africa, Kenya and Sudan.

The Hilal Committees in Kenya, Nigeria, Somalia, Sudan, South Africa, Cameroon, Ghana, Djibouti, Uganda, Niger, South Sudan and other African nations will attempt to sight the Ramadan 2020 crescent today. The Hilal committees will search for the moon of Ramadan 1441 AH immediately after sunset on Thursday, April 23, which is equivalent to 29th Shaban 1441 AH. Stay tuned here for the live news and updates on Ramadan moon sighting from Africa. Ramadan 2020: What is Permitted And Not Allowed For Muslims During Ramzan?

If the moon is spotted today, Ramadan will begin in Kenya, Nigeria, Somalia, Sudan, South Africa and other African nations tomorrow. If the crescent remains unseen, then first fast would be observed on Friday, April 24. With the sighting of Ramadan moon 2020, the Taraweeh namaz in all mosques in the region will begin tonight. Ramadan 2020 Date in India: When is Moon Sighting For Ramzan? Know How Many Days Left Till Fasting Month Starts.

The central, southern and Maghreb African region will also await the announcement to be issued by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. As seen on most occasions over the past few decades, the sighting of the moon in KSA and Middle East region leads to the spotting of the crescent in other parts of Africa as well.

In Ramadan, Muslims are duty-bound to fast from sunrise to sunset. During the period, they abstain from all forms of food, liquid and also water. However, elderly, pregnant, breastfeeding, those reeling under illness, minors, and menstruating women are exempted from fasting.