Ramadan, also known as Ramzan, is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar observed worldwide by Muslims as a month of fasting and prayer. This year it is expected to begin on Wednesday, March 22. As you observe Ramadan 2023 fasting, we at LatestLY have bought together a collection of Ramadan Kareem images, Ramadan Kareem wishes, Ramadan Mubarak quotes, Ramadan Mubarak 2023 images, Happy Ramadan 2023 HD wallpapers, Ramadan Kareem photos and WhatsApp messages that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones during the festival.

During Ramadan, fasting from dawn to sunset is obligatory for all adult Muslims. The meal consumed before sunrise is called Suhur, and the night feast that breaks the fast is known as Iftar. It is believed that the spiritual rewards of fasting during Ramadan are multiplied. During the hours of fasting, Muslims refrain from not only food and drink but also tobacco products, sexual relations and sinful behaviour. Ramadan 2023 Dos and Don'ts: Know What Is Allowed and Not Allowed During Fasting in the Holy Month of Ramzan.

The word Ramadan is derived from the Arabic root R-M-D, which means scorching heat and is the classical Arabic verb "ramida" which means "becoming intensely hot" - become burning, become scorching; be glazing; be glowing. As reported in the Shiya, Sunni and Zaydi sources, Ramadan is thought of as one of the names of God in Islam by some. Therefore, it is prohibited to say only Ramadan about the calendar month, and it is necessary to say the month of Ramadan. Here is a collection of quotes you can download and wish Ramadan Kareem 2023 to all your friends and family.

Ramadan Mubarak (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Allah Bless My Family on This Month of Virtue. Ramadan Mubarak to You All.

Ramadan Kareem (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing My Family a Happy and Blessed Ramadan. May Allah Give Us Strength and Let Us Repent of Our Sins. Ramadan Kareem.

Ramadan Mubarak (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Ramadan Mubarak to All My Family Members. Praying to Allah for Blessing You All With His Gracefulness.

Ramadan Kareem (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Ramadan Kareem, Dear Parents. I Hope Allah Will Shower You With His Blessing and Mercy on This Ramadan.

Ramadan Mubarak (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Ramadan Mubarak From Our Family to Yours! May This Holy Month Bring You Peace, Joy, and Blessings.

Ramadan Mubarak (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Ramadan Mubarak to My Family. Welcome Another Ramadan and Ask for Allah's Forgiveness. Have a Blessed Month.

The countries with Persian influence, like Azerbaijan, Iran, India, Pakistan and Turkey, use the word Ramazan or Ramzan, and in Bangladesh, people call it Romzan. Wishing everyone Ramadan Mubarak 2023!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 22, 2023 07:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).