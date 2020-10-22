The nine-day festival of Navratri 2020 is ongoing, and so is the Ramlila event in Ayodhya. The cheer is missing as Ramleela performance is happening without the crowd. But the show must go on! This is why for the first time, the makers have arranged for live streaming performance for viewers to enjoy Ayodhya ki Ramlila from home for all the nine days of Navratri. Yes, and it has been broadcasted every evening at 7:00 pm on Doordarshan National channel. So, how to watch Ramlila day six live streaming? In this article, we bring you the direct live telecast of Ramleela 2020 from Ayodhya so that you can enjoy the performance from home.

Ayodhya ki Ramlila 2020 will be covered every day, from October 17 to October 25. Ramlila is the enactment of Lord Rama’s life story as per the Hindu epic Ramayana. Many popular artists perform in the play, amid the audience’ cheering in the stage. Because of its popularity, the makers decided not to cancel Ayodhya ki Ramlila 2020, but opt the virtual way. DD National is streaming Ramleela, live from Ayodhya and the live telecast airs at 7:00 pm, daily.

Watch Ramlila Day 6 Live Streaming:

According to media reports, the live telecast of the grand Ramlila play is gaining multitudes of traction, by crossing a million views on the first day. This year, the veteran actor, Asrani is playing the role of Narad Muni, while Bindu Dara Singh will be seen as Lord Hanuman. If you are an ardent devotee of Lord Rama, do not miss out the play, which will be telecasted live on DD National.

