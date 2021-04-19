Mumbai, April 19: Muslims across India will observe the seventh Roza (fast) on April 20 of Ramzan 2021. During Ramzan, Muslims take a pre-dawn meal, called Sehri, and abstain from food and water throughout the day. They break their fast soon after the sunset. The evening meal is called Iftar. Notably, Ramzan is also known as Ramadan. Here's why we bring to you the timetable of Sehri and Iftar in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Kolkata and other cities in India. Ramzan 2021 Timetable: Know Sehri, Iftar Timings in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Kolkata, Chennai and Other Cities of India for the Month of Ramadan.

The timings for Sehri and Iftar differ from city to city. Sehri ends at around 10 minutes before the time for Fajr prayer begins. And Iftar meal can be consumed when Maghrib begins. Below are the timings of Sehri and Iftar for Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Chennai, Bengaluru and Srinagar on April 19.

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Mumbai on April 20:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 5 20 April 2021 05:02 18:58

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Delhi on April 20:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 5 20 April 2021 04:27 18:52

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Lucknow on April 20:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 5 20 April 2021 04:16 18:35

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Srinagar on April 20:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 5 20 April 2021 04:24 19:13

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Jaipur on April 20:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 5 20 April 2021 04:36 18:57

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Hyderabad on April 20:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 5 20 April 2021 04:39 18:52

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Kolkata on April 20:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 5 19 April 2021 03:54 17:59

Fasting in Ramadan is intended to help teach Muslims self-discipline, self-restraint and generosity. It is considered as the fourth pillar in Islam. Under the Islamic calendar, a new month begins upon the sighting of a crescent moon on the 29th day of the ongoing month. If the moon is not sighted, the month completes 30 days, and a new month begins the next day.

To check timings for Sehri and Iftar in other cities in India, you can check this article and get the complete timetable of Ramzan 2021.

